Twin teachers in Fresno County retire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Kids at Mayfair Elementary thought they were seeing double-- it seems they're everywhere. Donald teaches deaf and hard of hearing kids at 10 schools in Fresno Unified, while Bill started Clovis Unified's deaf program 37 years ago.

"It's been wonderful having the kids that we've had. We've become very attached to them. They're like our own kids," said Bill.

Side by side the Rotella twins have walked the same path-- Fresno State grads teachers. Their lives and careers mirrored each other all the way to retirement.

"We both agreed on the same day and so we're excited," said Donald.

"But I think it's going to take time to set in," said Bill.

The twins kept hard of hearing kids engaged through Christmas programs and Deaf Awareness events.

"We've really brought it to a high level by all the extra-curricular activities and programs that we've devised throughout the years that we've been in education," said Donald.

"And expanding. The needs change over the years," said Bill.

Hearing loss has served as a valuable lesson in the classes they have taught.

"Not to make fun of other students and explaining what a hearing aid is, why they wear those devices," said Donald.

For 42 years Donald and Bill Rotella have given deaf students as normal an educational experience as possible. Their concerns have been heard loud and clear.
