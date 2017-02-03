FRESNO

UC Berkeley protest being used as lesson for high school students in Fresno

EMBED </>More News Videos

Seniors in Jaime Schulze's American government class discussed freedom of speech and freedom of assembly. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Seniors in Jaime Schulze's American government class discussed freedom of speech and freedom of assembly. In this case many adults could learn from these college bound seniors.

"I think it's a great thing to be able to openly discuss in a relatively safe environment what your political beliefs are," said Charles Teriesi, senior.

After watching a clip from Wednesday night's violent protest at UC Berkeley the kids opened up on how they felt.

"There's an initial emotional response-- that's normal, but I think it's important for them to dig in and research to look at both sides, whether they agree or disagree, and for them to be educated and after that to make a final decision," said Schulze

Schulze explained to the class how the incident sparked reaction from many different sides; from President Trump to peaceful protesters, masked protesters, UC Berkeley, liberals, and conservatives.

"I think we have a tendency to over-simplify problems and we look at different extremes when it's really a big spectrum," said Lilly Durazo, senior.

Many protests start out as peaceful but end in violence. As a result students say the actions of a few can often reflect upon a larger group.

President Trump's policies will have a big impact on these young people so their teacher wants them to become more engaged.

"Standing firm in your own beliefs and I think we have to be more willing to understand one another and be empathetic in order to come into real progression," said Durazo.

Ms. Schulze stressed the importance of understanding all viewpoints in class.
Related Topics:
educationPresident Donald TrumpprotestUC Berkeleyfresnohigh schoolFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Fresno authorities say a suspicious fire is under investigation
Arrest made in Downtown Fresno fatal hit and run
Fresno Grizzlies to hold a job fair on Saturday
Lee Brand: No clear definition for sanctuary cities
More fresno
EDUCATION
Parents of Fresno Unified students will have a new way to stay updated with on-campus emergencies
Your Weekend
SPONSORED: February 2017 - Fresno Unified School District - Building Futures
CSU trustees considering tuition hike that could create hardships for some
More Education
Top Stories
Livingstone's arson suspect faces kidnapping, other charges in Kings County
Squaw Valley property owner who agreed to house sex offender apologizes to community
US judge temporarily blocks Trump's temporary travel ban
Los Banos community rallies around family stranded after travel ban
2 Visalia men accused with lacing food with meth
Fresno authorities say a suspicious fire is under investigation
Rumors of mass ICE raids in Fresno found false, officials work to calm fears
Show More
San Francisco Police Officer shot in head makes miraculous recovery
US hits 13 people, dozen companies in new Iran sanctions
Arrest made in Downtown Fresno fatal hit and run
Fresno City Council passes rental housing improvement act to deal with slum housing
Family of Kerman man killed by drunk driver trying to cope with deep and sudden loss
More News
Top Video
Squaw Valley property owner who agreed to house sex offender apologizes to community
Los Banos community rallies around family stranded after travel ban
Livingstone's arson suspect faces kidnapping, other charges in Kings County
2 Clovis high schools teamed up with Make-A-Wish to send little boy to Disney World
More Video