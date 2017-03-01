UC School system releases hundreds of sexual misconduct cases after a long investigation

The University of California school system released details on more than 100 sexual misconduct cases from January of 2013 to April 6th of 2016-- many including UC employees.Documents released by UC Merced shows several incidents from inappropriate comments made between coworkers to sexual and threatening texts.In one case, a UC Merced professor was accused of making unwanted sexual advances toward female students; even throwing wild parties for students at his home."This is the first time I'm hearing about this-- to hear that's happenings is alarming," said Juan Granados, UC Merced student.According to the documents, seven-percent of the cases involved sexual assault-- and more than half of complaints came from staff members.A spokesperson with the UC system said these cases were investigated under old policies, and started implementing changes to the way these cases were handled two and a half years ago."As soon as the cases as Berkeley came to light, we knew there was a problem-- so the President was proactive in creating a task force to look at what the issues were," said Claire Doan, UC spokesperson.Since then, the UC also says they required system wide training-- a peer review committee to look at and approve sanctions that involve senior university leaders, and just recently, a title IX coordinator position."We believe the changes are significant, we think they've increased the timeliness, clarity, the fairness in the cases and we're continuously striving to improve our policies," said Doan.Students at UC Merced said while the cases are jarring, they still think the school is handling the issues appropriately."I feel like they are, sometimes there are some bad apples," said Granado.UC Merced officials tell us the professor accused of throwing parties for students was demoted.UC documents do show that two-thirds of the respondents from all 113 cases no longer work for the UC school system.