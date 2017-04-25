FRESNO

University High School in Fresno ranks among the best on list for best high schools in California

University High School ranked as the 7th best school in California and number 64 nationwide. (KFSN)

The list of best high schools in the country is out and Fresno's University High is among the best.

University High School ranked as the 7th best school in California and number 64 nationwide.

US News and World Report evaluated more than 28,000 public high schools in all 50 states. They looked at student performance on state mandated tests, minority enrollment and performance, graduation rates and college-readiness.

The number one high school in the country is Basis Scottsdale, a charter school in Arizona.

The top five in California:

1. Pacific Collegiate Charter in Santa Cruz

2. Oxford Academy in Cypress

3. Whitney High School in Cerritos

4. Kipp San Jose Collegiate in San Jose

5. Preuss School in La Joya
