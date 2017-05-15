EDUCATION

Valley Children's teams up with the American Heart Association to give kids lifesaving skills

EMBED </>More Videos

Valley Children's donated four CPR in-school kits to train the next generation of lifesavers, and a few 7th-graders at Awhannee Middle School some of the first to learn skills that may save a life. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Seventh graders at Awhannee Middle School got hands-on training in hands-only CPR.

Valley Children's donated four CPR in-school kits to train the next generation of lifesavers.

"We know that this is a lifesaving skill and the majority of people don't know how to use it, unfortunately," Mary-Jo Quintero with the hospital said.

Many were surprised at what it takes.

"It's very hard," student Cassandra Delara exclaimed.

"I thought it was going to be soft and easy, but it took a lot of pressure," student Leslie Cervantes added.

But the challenge proved encouraging for Leslie.

"If someone's in danger, I know I can do something to help their life," she said.

"Just doing the proper compressions and calling 911 is good enough to keep that person alive until an EMT arrives," Michael Deitch said with the American Heart Association said.

This is the first year for the Valley Children's and American Heart Association have teamed up for this endeavor.

"There are around 400,000 sudden cardiac arrest deaths a year outside of the hostpital," he said.

Eighty percent of those are inside the home according to the AHA. Deitch says that means students could likely be first-responders.

"Push hard and fast to the center of the chest to 100 to 120 beats per minute," he said.

Each student took turns practicing compressions on the CPR mannequins. Learning timing is everything.

"Within two to three minutes of no oxygen going to the brain, brain damage will occur," Quintero explained. In eight to 10 minutes biological death occurs to the brain."

Gov. Jerry Brown signed AB 1719 into law last September, making California the 35th state to provide CPR training in schools.

It means come 2018, a majority of high school students throughout the state will get this same lesson before graduation.
Related Topics:
educationeducationValley childrens hospitalfresnocprFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
"Every 15 Minutes" gives Fresno teens a sobering warning of the dangers of drinking and driving
Graduation conflict: Mom, son get degrees at same time
High school students to showcase advanced technical skills at first CTE summit in Fresno
Clovis CART program in jeopardy of closure
More education
EDUCATION
"Every 15 Minutes" gives Fresno teens a sobering warning of the dangers of drinking and driving
Graduate, 14, youngest ever at Texas Christian University
UC Merced celebrates commencement of largest graduating class
Children First: Finding Help and Hope; Suicide Prevention
More Education
Top Stories
Visalia billboard demands Congressman Devin Nunes answer to constituents with town hall
Report: Trump shared highly classified info with Russian officials
Atwater prison failed to notify authorities of missing inmate for hours, sheriff says
Sunnyside man describes murder of fiancee as "out of body experience" in court
Mariposa County residents frustrated by dead, piling trees as crews clear bark beetle infestation
"Every 15 Minutes" gives Fresno teens a sobering warning of the dangers of drinking and driving
2 dead in fiery small plane crash near Teterboro Airport
Show More
California budget includes $15M to help those facing deportation
Fresno State makes renewed push for a healthier campus
Fallen Fresno County Deputy Rod Lucas has name engraved on National Law Enforcement Memorial
12 injured, 2 children ejected, in two vehicle crash near Tulare
Bear hit by a car on SoCal freeway
More News
Top Video
Visalia billboard demands Congressman Devin Nunes answer to constituents with town hall
Fallen Fresno County Deputy Rod Lucas has name engraved on National Law Enforcement Memorial
Mariposa County residents frustrated by dead, piling trees as crews clear bark beetle infestation
Atwater prison failed to notify authorities of missing inmate for hours, sheriff says
More Video