LATINO LIFE

Valley project underway to document and archive Latino history

EMBED </>More Videos

A study of Latino history in the Central Valley by Arte Americas, Fresno?s Regional Latino Arts Center, is underway. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A study of Latino history in the Central Valley by Arte Americas, Fresno's Regional Latino Arts Center, is underway.

The Valley History Project is an ambitious effort to research, document, and archive the region's Latino history.

They are urging Latino families throughout the Valley to contribute their stories and photos by attending Sunday afternoon Photo Days from 1 to 4 p.m.

Materials will be scanned for the archives and returned to the owners the same day.

"They will be scanned and archived and ultimately this will turn into a large traveling exhibit that will begin here at Arte Americas and then tour around to the Valley to different locations," said Arte Americas Executive Director Frank Delgado.

The project will trace history from the entry of the Spanish expeditions in 1769 through the Mexican and American periods.

It is all being funded by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationlatino lifecentral valleyarte américashistoryFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
LATINO LIFE
Latino Life: Latina Empowerment Day
Latino Life: Guelaguetza Festival celebrates indigenous Mexicans
Latino Life: Genetic Testing Can Determine If You are at Higher Risk of Developing Cancer
Latino Life: Centro la Familia gears up for fiesta
More latino life
EDUCATION
Higher Ed: University offers marijuana degree
Governor Jerry Brown signs bill to make 1st year of community college free
Students at Gaston Middle school receive generous donation to learn CPR
Clovis USD responds to 'slave' messages with counselors and meetings
More Education
Top Stories
One person injured in shooting in parking lot of Northeast Fresno business
Gunshot wounds found on bodies identified as missing hikers in Joshua Tree
Shelter in place lifted after gas leak near Bullard High capped
Charred body found near scene of Mount Wilson fire
Get ready to pay an additional 12 cents a gallon at the pump in California
Man accused of vandalizing Fulton Street signs wont be arraigned until 2018
Rain led to power outages across the Valley
World Series 2017: Ticket prices soar in seller's market
Show More
Dos Palos woman says a calling from a satanic practice led her to stab her mother to death
Black protester hugs self-described Nazi
Fresno activist accused of vandalizing Fulton Street days before grand opening
Man arrested in front of Southwest Fresno Burger King for selling guns
Teacher hit in the face with brick after dispute, police say
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Selena to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Shelter in place lifted after gas leak near Bullard High capped
Man accused of vandalizing Fulton Street signs wont be arraigned until 2018
More Video