Valley project underway to document and archive Latino history

A study of Latino history in the Central Valley by Arte Americas, Fresno's Regional Latino Arts Center, is underway.The Valley History Project is an ambitious effort to research, document, and archive the region's Latino history.They are urging Latino families throughout the Valley to contribute their stories and photos by attending Sunday afternoon Photo Days from 1 to 4 p.m.Materials will be scanned for the archives and returned to the owners the same day."They will be scanned and archived and ultimately this will turn into a large traveling exhibit that will begin here at Arte Americas and then tour around to the Valley to different locations," said Arte Americas Executive Director Frank Delgado.The project will trace history from the entry of the Spanish expeditions in 1769 through the Mexican and American periods.It is all being funded by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.