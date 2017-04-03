Valley students face off in Battle of the Books

Valley high schoolers took on a reading challenge and faced off for an intense competition Monday.Ten teams from eight different schools took part in this year's Battle of the Books. Each team had to read 25 different books over the past several months.Then the teams had to answer questions about those books. The team with the most points at the end of the competition wins."We try to go from lots of different reading levels - classics, pop fiction, try to make it varied," Anne Wick with the group said.Teams came from Bullard, Fresno, Liberty, Orange Cove, Reedley, Roosevelt, Selma and Sierra High Schools.Sierra High School won this year. And, in fact, have won three out of the past four years.