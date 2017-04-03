EDUCATION

Valley students face off in Battle of the Books

EMBED </>More News Videos

Each team had to read 25 different books over the past several months. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Valley high schoolers took on a reading challenge and faced off for an intense competition Monday.

Ten teams from eight different schools took part in this year's Battle of the Books. Each team had to read 25 different books over the past several months.

Then the teams had to answer questions about those books. The team with the most points at the end of the competition wins.

"We try to go from lots of different reading levels - classics, pop fiction, try to make it varied," Anne Wick with the group said.

Teams came from Bullard, Fresno, Liberty, Orange Cove, Reedley, Roosevelt, Selma and Sierra High Schools.

Sierra High School won this year. And, in fact, have won three out of the past four years.
Related Topics:
educationeducation
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Fresno Discovery Center unveils new exhibits after renovation
Clovis robotic teams prepare for international competition
Fresno State teams compete in mock trial in hopes of reaching national championship
Clovis education program focuses on high school students hoping for teaching career
More education
EDUCATION
Teacher gives fake "spelling test" as April Fools' prank
SPONSORED: April 2017 - Fresno Unified School District - Building Futures
Fresno Unified holds historic Education Summit
Renovation of new facility for Kepler Charter School in Downtown Fresno nearing completing
More Education
Top Stories
Former FUSD teacher's aide in court on sex crimes charges
Kings Co triple-fatal DUI suspect pleads not-guilty
Fresno CHP officers emphasize safety during Distracted Driving Awareness Month
Blast on Russian subway kills 9; 2nd bomb is defused
Former ABC30 anchor John Wallace to be remembered at Memorial Service
Strong earthquake strikes in Botswana, Africa
6 injured in 3 vehicle crash on SB HWY 99 near Ashlan
Show More
3 dead after boiler explosion
Fresno pit bull rescued after being mauled by other dogs
Highway 46 crash leaves two from Coalinga dead, police say
President Trump OKs federal aid following California storms
With warming weather, Millerton Lake rangers remind visitors of best ways to stay safe
More News
Top Video
Fresno CHP officers emphasize safety during Distracted Driving Awareness Month
Today's Top Stories
With warming weather, Millerton Lake rangers remind visitors of best ways to stay safe
Fresno pit bull rescued after being mauled by other dogs
More Video