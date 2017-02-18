Valley's brightest kids meet at Fresno State for Science Bowl

Some of the Valley's brightest young minds converged at Fresno State to compete in Saturday's Science Bowl competition.Middle-schoolers from Madera, Fresno, Tulare and Kings County tested their knowledge on a variety of topics including questions on energy, physics and mathematics.Students answered in a "Jeopardy"-style format buzzing in the right answers. The winner goes on to compete at the national competition in Washington D.C."They get to meet high-ranking professionals there, well-renowned scientists, and a few years ago they even had Michelle Obama read some of the questions," Iris Marban with the group said. "That was really cool."The event was the 10th year of the Regional Science Bowl.