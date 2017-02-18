EDUCATION

Valley's brightest kids meet at Fresno State for Science Bowl

EMBED </>More News Videos

Middle schoolers from Madera, Fresno, Tulare and Kings County tested their knowledge on a variety of topics including questions on energy, physics and mathematics. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Some of the Valley's brightest young minds converged at Fresno State to compete in Saturday's Science Bowl competition.

Middle-schoolers from Madera, Fresno, Tulare and Kings County tested their knowledge on a variety of topics including questions on energy, physics and mathematics.

Students answered in a "Jeopardy"-style format buzzing in the right answers. The winner goes on to compete at the national competition in Washington D.C.

"They get to meet high-ranking professionals there, well-renowned scientists, and a few years ago they even had Michelle Obama read some of the questions," Iris Marban with the group said. "That was really cool."

The event was the 10th year of the Regional Science Bowl.
Related Topics:
educationeducationfresno statefresnoFresno - Northeast
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Ed dept misidentifies activist, has to apologize for apology
Academic decathlon win showcases University High School's history of success
Fresno County's brightest students gather for academic decathlon
Fresno City College to perform Mulan and the Battle on Black Mountain production in Arizona
More education
EDUCATION
Fresno Unified's new interim superintendent speaks
Madera Unified fires superintendent
Fresno Unified and Madera Unified face big changes in district
Southeast Fresno 5th grader proves she is one of Fresno Unified's top spellers
More Education
Top Stories
2-year-old allegedly abducted by own parents in Central Fresno, police say
Friends and family hold vigil for Fresno woman killed at power plant
Clovis police searching for at-risk man who went missing
Crews scramble to repair damaged Tranquillity levee before next storm
Pro-immigrant protesters march on Fresno City Hall
Visalia woman discovers burglar in home after waking up
Fresno County crash leaves one dead
Show More
Nearly 1,000 tons of hay burning in Fresno County
High winds created huge problems for people on the west side of Fresno County
Local non-profit started by 10-year-old burglarized multiple times in one week
Downed power lines trap students in Fresno County on school bus
Fresno PD believe the death of a homeless woman and knife attack on a homeless man related
More News
Top Video
Crews scramble to repair damaged Tranquillity levee before next storm
Visalia woman discovers burglar in home after waking up
Fresno County crash leaves one dead
Nearly 1,000 tons of hay burning in Fresno County
More Video