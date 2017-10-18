Elderly man severely beaten in Madera, suspects steal his wallet

A concerned citizen called Madera Police Monday night to report an elderly victim being beaten by three male suspects.Officer Alva responded to the area of Sierra Street and Rush Street and found the elderly victim, who had suffered injuries to his face.The Officer then found three suspects hiding inside a nearby residence. Two of the suspects were juveniles so their names and photos are not being released.The third adult suspect was identified as Maximilliano Santiago.The two juveniles were booked into Juvenile Hall on several felony charges and Maximilliano was booked into the Madera County Jail.