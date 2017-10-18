MADERA COUNTY

Elderly man severely beaten in Madera, suspects steal his wallet

EMBED </>More Videos

A concerned citizen called Madera Police Monday night to report an elderly victim (KFSN)

James W Jakobs
MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) --
A concerned citizen called Madera Police Monday night to report an elderly victim being beaten by three male suspects.

Officer Alva responded to the area of Sierra Street and Rush Street and found the elderly victim, who had suffered injuries to his face.

The Officer then found three suspects hiding inside a nearby residence. Two of the suspects were juveniles so their names and photos are not being released.


The third adult suspect was identified as Maximilliano Santiago.

The two juveniles were booked into Juvenile Hall on several felony charges and Maximilliano was booked into the Madera County Jail.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
maderaelder abuserobberyMadera
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MADERA COUNTY
PUMPKIN PATCH MAP: Where you can get your Jack-O-Lantern this Halloween
Part of Madera County undergoing change as new master plan communities begin to go in
Conference put on by Valley Children's hospital aimed at helping young cancer survivors and their families
Cowboys and Cowgirls of all ages are saddling up in Chowchilla
Fire crews work quickly to control Eastman Fire in Madera County
More madera county
Top Stories
AB 326 requires salon professionals to recognize signs of domestic violence and abuse
New bill requires bartenders to receive training to help reduce drunk driving accidents
Authorities released the name of the suspect shot and killed by Atwater police
Fresno man is caught in the wrong place at the wrong time
Former Fresno Adventist Academy teacher arrested on child molestation charges
Former president of Mexico spoke out against the border wall and trumps anti trade agenda
Suspects accused of killing a Fresno barber pleaded 'not guilty' in court
Palmdale boy was forced to eat cat feces, brother testifies
Show More
Higher Ed: University offers marijuana degree
Police say the suspect in a Maryland office park shooting where 3 people were killed has been apprehended
Charred remains at Clovis shopping center, investigators look for clues
Lindsay High School student dies in crash on 'Todds Hill'
Fresno County leaders beefing up security measures downtown
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
AB 326 requires salon professionals to recognize signs of domestic violence and abuse
New bill requires bartenders to receive training to help reduce drunk driving accidents
Authorities released the name of the suspect shot and killed by Atwater police
More Video