2017 Golden Globe winners and nominees
Sandy Kenyon looks at all of the nominations from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association

The brightest stars in film and television won big at 74th Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. See the full list of winners below.

FILM CATEGORIES

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight

Best Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical

20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence Foster Jenkins
Sing Street
La La Land

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Casey Affleck in Manchester By the Sea
Joel Edgerton in Loving
Andrew Garfield in Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen in Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington in Fences

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Amy Adams in Arrival
Jessica Chastain in Miss Sloane
Isabelle Huppert in Elle
Ruth Negga in Loving
Natalie Portman in Jackie

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical

Annette Bening in 20th Century Women
Lily Collins in Rules Don't Apply
Hailee Steinfeld in The Edge of Seventeen
Emma Stone in La La Land
Meryl Streep in Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical

Colin Farrell in The Lobster
Ryan Gosling in La La Land
Hugh Grant in Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill in War Dogs
Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Viola Davis in Fences
Naomie Harris in Moonlight
Nicole Kidman in Lion
Octavia Spencer in Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams in Manchester by the Sea

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Nocturnal Animals
Jeff Bridges in Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg in Florence Foster Jenkins
Mahershala Ali in Moonlight
Dev Patel in Lion

Best Motion Picture - Animated

Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
Sing
Zootopia

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language

Divines from France
Elle from France
Neruda from Chile
The Salesman from Iran/France
Toni Erdmann from Germany

Best Director - Motion Picture

Damien Chazelle for La La Land
Tom Ford for Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson for Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins for Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan for Manchester by the Sea

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

La La Land
Nocturnal Animals
Moonlight
Manchester By The Sea
Hell or High Water

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

Hidden Figures
Lion
Arrival
La La Land
Moonlight

Best Original Song

"Can't Stop the Feeling!" from Trolls
"City of Stars," from La La Land
"Faith," from Sing
"Gold," from Gold
"How Far I'll Go," from Moana


TELEVISION CATEGORIES


Best Television Series - Drama

The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
This is Us
Westworld

Best Television Series - Comedy Or Musical

Atlanta
black-ish
Mozart in the Jungle
Transparent
Veep

Best Mini-Series Or Motion Picture Made for Television

American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series - Drama

Rami Malek in Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys in The Americans
Liev Schreiber in Ray Donovan
Billy Bob Thornton in Goliath

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series - Drama

Caitriona Balfe in Outlander
Claire Foy in The Crown
Keri Russell in The Americans
Winona Ryder in Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood in Westworld

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series - Comedy Or Musical

Anthony Anderson in black-ish
Gael Garcia Bernal in Mozart in the Jungle
Donald Glover in Atlanta
Nick Nolte in Graves
Jeffrey Tambor in Transparent

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series - Comedy Or Musical

Rachel Bloom in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker in Divorce
Issa Rae in Insecure
Gina Rodriguez in Jane the Virgin
Tracee Ellis Ross in black-ish

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Riz Ahmed in The Night Of
Bryan Cranston in All the Way
Tom Hiddleston in The Night Manager
John Turturro in The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Charlotte Rampling in London Spy
Kerry Washington in Confirmation
Felicity Huffman in American Crime
Riley Keough in The Girlfriend Experience
Sarah Paulson in People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sterling K. Brown in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Hugh Laurie in The Night Manager
John Lithgow in The Crown
Christian Slater in Mr. Robot
John Travolta in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Olivia Colman in The Night Manager
Lena Headey in Game of Thrones
Chrissy Metz in This Is Us
Mandy Moore in This Is Us
Thandie Newton in Westworld
