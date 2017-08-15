ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

There's a reason music fans are paying for a silent song

(Shutterstock)

Anyone who has used an electronic device to play music in a car can relate to the annoyance. You plug it in and start searching for the song you want to play, but before you get there, the song that comes first alphabetically starts playing. Again.

A new "song" has seemingly solved that problem. "A a a a a Very Good Song" is 10 minutes of sweet silence. It costs 99 cents on iTunes.

"I no longer have to quickly turn off 'The A Team' by Ed Sheeran as soon as I plug in my phone, thanks," reads one of the song's nearly 200 ratings.

The song's creator, Samir Mezrahi, confirmed on his Facebook page that the song was meant to solve this very problem.



While many are grateful, others are having more fun with their reviews, finding more merit in the song than solving a small problem.

"Samir's debut is an objective masterpiece, making every day truly wonderful ... An absolute tour de force," wrote one "reviewer."

The song, which was released last week, is currently #128 on iTunes' Top Songs chart.

Mezrahi wrote on his Twitter page that his "lifelong dream" is for his song to reach number one.
