ABC unveils 2017-18 Primetime schedule

ABC continues its commitment to distinctive storytelling with the announcement of its 2017-18 slate of programming. Channing Dungey, president, ABC Entertainment, will unveil the network's new lineup to the advertising and media communities this afternoon at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall in New York City."I'm very proud of this year's slate of series at ABC. We've focused on some of the universal themes that unite us - exciting stories, relevant dramas, and of course, lots of laughs. Our goal is to focus on the unique points of view of our show creators, but make shows that have broad appeal," said Dungey.Ranking No. 1 for the 2016-17 season in Nielsen's non-sports Adult 18-49 averages (tie), ABC claimed a network-leading 9 of the Top 20 entertainment series on broadcast TV, delivering 5 of the Top 10: "Grey's Anatomy" (3.3 rating) - No. 4, "The Bachelor" (3.1 rating) - No. 5, "Designated Survivor" (2.9 rating) and "Modern Family" (2.9 rating) tie at No. 7, "How to Get Away with Murder" (2.6 rating) - No. 10, "Scandal" (2.4 rating) - No. 13, while "The Goldbergs" (2.1 rating), "DWTS" (2.1 rating) and "black-ish" (2.1 rating) tie at No. 19. In addition, the Network delivered 6 of the Top 10 comedies for the season and 3 of the Top 5 dramas. ABC once again dominated among advertiser-coveted upscale viewers with 9 of the season's Top 15 highest-rated broadcast entertainment series among Adults 18-49 in Homes earning $100k+ Annual Income.Fall premiere dates will be announced at a later time. Please note that shows picked up but not listed on the schedule below will debut later in the 2017-18 season.ABC's fall primetime schedule is as follows (all times listed are Eastern/Pacific).8:00 p.m. "Dancing with the Stars"10:00 p.m.8:00 p.m. "The Middle"8:30 p.m. "Fresh Off the Boat"9:00 p.m. "black-ish"9:30 p.m.10:00 p.m.8:00 p.m. "The Goldbergs"8:30 p.m. "Speechless"9:00 p.m. "Modern Family"9:30 p.m. "American Housewife"10:00 p.m. "Designated Survivor"8:00 p.m. "Grey's Anatomy"9:00 p.m. "Scandal"10:00 p.m. "How to Get Away with Murder"8:00 p.m. "Once Upon a Time"9:00 p.m.10:00 p.m. "20/20"8:00 p.m. "Saturday Night Football"7:00 p.m. "America's Funniest Home Videos"8:00 p.m. "To Tell the Truth"9:00 p.m. "Shark Tank"10:00 p.m.Refugees from a war-torn country seek asylum in a small American fishing town, only the country these people are from is America - and the war they are fleeing hasn't happened yet. As the government tries to uncover the truth behind this mysterious migration only one thing is certain: The lives of the people here - both the townspeople and these newcomers - will never be the same. Writers Dan Dworkin & Jay Beattie executive produce with Jason Reed."The Crossing" stars Steve Zahn as Jude Miller, Natalie Martinez as Reece, Sandrine Holt as Emma Ren, Rick Gomez as Nestor, Jay Karnes as Craig Lindauer, Marcuis Harris as Caleb, Simone Kessel as Rebecca, Kelly Missal as Hannah, Rob Campbell as Paul, Grant Harvey as Roy, Bailey Skodje as Leah, Jon D'Leo as Will, Luc Roderique as Bryce and Tommy Bastow as Marshall.The pilot is directed by Rob Bowman. The series is from ABC Studios. Using every trick in the book and inventing new ones, he will help the government catch the world's most elusive criminals while staging the biggest illusions of his career. The series is from writer/executive producer Chris Fedak ("Chuck") and executive producers Greg Berlanti, Martin Gero and Sarah Schechter. Illusionist David Kwong ("Now You See Me") will co-produce."Deception" stars Jack Cutmore-Scott as Cameron Black/Jonathan Black, Ilfenesh Hadera as Kay Daniels, Lenora Crichlow as Dina Clark, Amaury Nolasco as Mike Alvarez, Justin Chon as Jordan Kwon, Laila Robins as Special Agent Deakins and Vinnie Jones as Gunter GustafsenThe series is from Berlanti Productions and Quinn's House in association with Warner Bros. Television. "Deception" is directed by David Nutter, who is also executive producer. Set in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, aka "The Mother Court," this new Shondaland drama follows brand-new lawyers working for both the defense and the prosecution handling the most high-profile and high-stakes federal cases in the country - all as their lives intersect in and out of the courtroom. The series is created by Shondaland's Paul William Davies and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers.The series, from ABC Studios, stars Ben Rappaport as Seth Oliver, Susannah Flood as Kate Littlejohn, Wesam Keesh as Jay Simmons, Regé-Jean Page as Leonard Knox, Ben Shenkman as Roger Gunn, Hope Davis as Jill Carlan, Vondie Curtis-Hall as Judge Nicholas Byrne and Anna Deavere Smith as Tina Krissman. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore, "Bates Motel"), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, relocates from a quiet country life to join a prestigious hospital's surgical unit. Alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, Shaun uses his extraordinary medical gifts to save lives and challenge the skepticism of his colleagues. The series is from David Shore ("House"), and "Lost" and "Hawaii Five-O" star Daniel Dae Kim.The series stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Brown, Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neal Melendez, Chuku Modu as Dr. Jared Kalu, Beau Garrett as Jessica Preston, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews and Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman.The series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. David Shore is writer and executive producer. Daniel Dae Kim, David Kim and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers. Seth Gordon directed the pilot and is also an executive producer. Kevin Finn (Jason Ritter, "Parenthood"), a cluelessly self-serving person, is on a dangerous path to despair. In a downward spiral, Kevin returns home to stay with his widowed twin sister (JoAnna Garcia Swisher, "Once Upon a Time") and niece. On his first night there, an unlikely celestial being named Yvette appears to him and presents him with a mission - to save the world. A light drama from executive producers Michele Fazekas & Tara Butters ("Marvel's Agent Carter," "Resurrection," "Reaper")."The Gospel of Kevin" stars Jason Ritter as Kevin Finn, JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Amy, J. August Richards as Nate, Chloe East as Reese, Dustin Ybarra as Tyler and India de Beaufort as Kristin.The pilot is directed by Paul McGuigan. The series is from ABC Studios. On his first night there, an unlikely celestial being named Yvette appears to him and presents him with a mission - to save the world. A light drama from executive producers Michele Fazekas & Tara Butters ("Marvel's Agent Carter," "Resurrection," "Reaper")."The Gospel of Kevin" stars Jason Ritter as Kevin Finn, JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Amy, J. August Richards as Nate, Chloe East as Reese, Dustin Ybarra as Tyler and India de Beaufort as Kristin.The pilot is directed by Paul McGuigan. The series is from ABC Studios.Facebook: www.facebook.com/GospelOfKevin/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/GospelOfKevin Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gospelofkevin/ Hashtag:"Marvel's Inhumans" explores the never-before-told epic adventure of the royal family including Black Bolt, the enigmatic, commanding King of the Inhumans, with a voice so powerful that the slightest whisper can destroy a city. After the Royal Family of Inhumans is splintered by a military coup, they barely escape to Hawaii where their surprising interactions with the lush world and humanity around them may prove to not only save them, but Earth itself. The legendary comic book series will be brought to life in a way that has never been done before, as a version of the first two episodes will be shown globally in IMAX theaters for a two-week period beginning September 1, 2017. ABC will then air the entirety of the series on the network, with additional exclusive content that can only been seen on ABC."Marvel's Inhumans" stars Anson Mount as Black Bolt, Iwan Rheon as Maximus, Serinda Swan as Medusa, Eme Ikwuakor as Gorgon, Isabelle Cornish as Crystal, Ken Leung as Karnak, Ellen Woglom as an undisclosed character, Sonya Balmores as Auran and Mike Moh as Triton.The series is executive produced by Scott Buck, along with Marvel's Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory with Buck serving as showrunner. "Ten Days in the Valley" stars Kyra Sedgwick as Jane Sadler, an overworked television producer and single mother in the middle of a separation whose life is turned upside down when her young daughter goes missing in the middle of the night. Just like her controversial police TV show, everything is a mystery, everyone has a secret and no one can be trusted."Ten Days in the Valley" stars Kyra Sedgwick as Jane Sadler, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as John Bird, Kick Gurry as Pete Greene, Erika Christensen as Ali Petrovich, Felix Solis as David Gomez, Josh Randall as Tom Petrovich, Malcolm-Jamal Warner as Matt Abigail Pniowsky as Lake and Francois Battiste as Gus."Ten Days in the Valley" is from Skydance Television. It is created and written by Tassie Cameron. Executive producers are Tassie Cameron, Kyra Sedgwick, Jill Littman, Dana Goldberg, David Ellison and Marcy Ross. Based on the podcast StartUp, Alex Schuman (Zach Braff, "Scrubs") is a brilliant radio journalist, husband and father of two who is about to do something crazy - quit his job and start his own company. He quickly discovers it's going to be a lot harder than he thought. Zach Braff stars, directs and is executive producer with Matt Tarses ("Scrubs") and Davis Entertainment ("Dr. Ken," "Blacklist").Matt Tarses is writer and executive producer. Zach Braff is director and executive producer. John Davis and John Fox are executive producers of the series, from Davis Entertainment, as are Alex Blumberg, Chris Gilberti and Matt Lieber (Gimlet Media) in association with Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. John Davis and John Fox are executive producers of the series, from Davis Entertainment, as are Alex Blumberg, Chris Gilberti and Matt Lieber (Gimlet Media) in association with Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios.Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AlexIncABC/ Twitter:Instagram:Hashtag:Young rapper Courtney Rose (Brandon Micheal Hall) needs his big break. For years he's toiled away in a small inner-city apartment, making music in his junk-filled bedroom closet. Tired of waiting for opportunity, Courtney cooks up the publicity stunt of the century - running for mayor of his hometown in California to generate buzz for his music career. Unfortunately for Courtney, his master plan goes wildly awry, ending in the most terrifying of outcomes: an election victory. With the help of his mother (Yvette Nicole Brown, "Community") and friends, including Valentina ("Glee's" Lea Michele), Courtney will have to overcome his hubris if he wants to transform the struggling city he loves.The series stars Brandon Micheal Hall as Courtney Rose, Lea Michele as Valentina, Bernard David Jones as Jermaine Hardaway, Marcel Spears as TK and Yvette Nicole Brown as Dina.From executive producer Daveed Diggs (Tony winner for Broadway's "Hamilton"), writer/executive producer Jeremy Bronson ("Speechless," "The Mindy Project," "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon") and executive producer Jamie Tarses ("Happy Endings"), the series is from ABC Studios. Based on the Danish series, "Splitting Up Together" is the story of a couple (Jenna Fischer, "The Office," Oliver Hudson, "Scream Queens") whose marriage is reignited by their divorce. Emily Kapnek ("Suburgatory") writes and serves as executive producer of this new comedy, along with Ellen DeGeneres.The series stars Jenna Fischer as Lena, Oliver Hudson as Martin, Bobby Lee as Arthur, Diane Farr as Maya, Lindsay Price as Camille, Olivia Keville as Mae, Van Crosby as Mason and Sander Thomas as Milo.Jeff Kleeman, Mette Heeno, Mie Andreasen and Hella Joof are also executive producers of "Splitting Up Together," which is based on the original series created by Heeno. It is produced by A Very Good Production and Piece of Pie Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Dean Holland directed the pilot. ABC is bringing back "American Idol." The network, along with producers FremantleMedia North America and 19 Entertainment, a division of CORE Media Group, will revive television's most successful and recognized music competition series for the 2017-2018 season, bringing back the fan-favorite and making more dreams come true. A host and judges will be announced at a later time."American Idol"'s profound effect on the music industry is far-reaching and continually growing, launching the careers of superstars Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson, Katharine McPhee, Adam Lambert and Chris Daughtry, among many others. "American Idol" contestants have sold more than 60 million albums, resulting in more than 80 Platinum records and 95 Gold records. Its participants have generated more than 450 Billboard No. 1 hits and sold more than 260 million digital downloads."American Idol" is produced by FremantleMedia North America and 19 Entertainment, a division of CORE Media Group. Executive producers include FremantleMedia North America's Trish Kinane and Jennifer Mullin. FremantleMedia International distributes the series worldwide. Its participants have generated more than 450 Billboard No. 1 hits and sold more than 260 million digital downloads."American Idol" is produced by FremantleMedia North America and 19 Entertainment, a division of CORE Media Group. Executive producers include FremantleMedia North America's Trish Kinane and Jennifer Mullin. FremantleMedia International distributes the series worldwide.Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AmericanIdol/ Instagram:Twitter:YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/americanidol America's favorite participants from past seasons of "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette," from arch rivals to villains, will take competitive dating to a chilling new level. In an ode to the Winter Olympic Games and slated to premiere in February 2018, "The Bachelor Winter Games" will reunite the all-stars at a luxurious winter resort, where they will go head-to-head in winter-themed athletic challenges, including the toughest sport of all - love."The Bachelor Winter Games" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss and Martin Hilton to executive produce.A fresh new take on an established favorite, "Dancing with the Stars Junior" will pair celebrity kids and kids of celebrities with professional junior ballroom dancers to perform choreographed routines, which will be judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, to be announced at a later date.Slated to debut in Spring 2018, "Dancing with the Stars Junior" is produced by BBC Worldwide ProductionsThe ABC News primetime newsmagazine "20/20" has distinguished itself as one of the most esteemed programs in broadcast journalism. "America's Funniest Home Videos," the longest-running primetime entertainment show in ABC history, returns for season 28 with the same mission-to provide viewers with hysterical moments that fly by at a dizzying pace. These real-life blunders are fun for everyone from four to one-hundred-and-four. "AFV," the show that invented the viral video, continues to be a Sunday-night tradition for millions of families from coast to coast. Hosted by actor and "Dancing with the Stars" champion Alfonso Ribeiro, "America's Funniest Home Videos" has given away over $15 million in prize money and evaluated more than a million video clips from home viewers. Vin Di Bona and Michele Nasraway serve as executive producers. Katie Otto, a confident, unapologetic wife and mother of three, raises her flawed family in the wealthy town of Westport, Connecticut, filled with "perfect" mommies and their "perfect" offspring. Luckily, her husband, Greg Otto, supports her in every way possible, but with a dash of reality thrown in as they work to ensure their children do not end up like everyone else. Despite her flaws and unconventional ways, Katie ultimately only wants the best for her kids and will fight tooth-and-nail to instill some good old-fashioned values in them, if it's the last thing she does."American Housewife" stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver, Julia Butters as Anna-Kat, Carly Hughes as Angela and Ali Wong as Doris."American Housewife" is written by Sarah Dunn and produced by ABC Studios. Sarah Dunn, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are executive producers. ABC's "The Bachelor," a pop-culture sensation, will celebrate its 22nd season with more fireworks, surprises and drama than ever. Just as Nick ended his journey to find love with a proposal, the series has encouraged millions of viewers for over two decades to find their own fairytale romances while the original hit primetime romance reality series continues to offer unpredictable, sexy, emotional, over-the-top fun. The relaxed format rules guarantee more "OMG," jaw-dropping moments. Bachelor Nation has made this romantic rollercoaster ride one of television's top social-media and water-cooler shows, as one lucky man and 30 lucky women have the unique opportunity to find true love.Hosted by Chris Harrison, "The Bachelor" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Elan Gale, Bennett Graebner and Nicole Woods are the executive producers. Just as Nick ended his journey to find love with a proposal, the series has encouraged millions of viewers for over two decades to find their own fairytale romances while the original hit primetime romance reality series continues to offer unpredictable, sexy, emotional, over-the-top fun. The relaxed format rules guarantee more "OMG," jaw-dropping moments. Bachelor Nation has made this romantic rollercoaster ride one of television's top social-media and water-cooler shows, as one lucky man and 30 lucky women have the unique opportunity to find true love.Hosted by Chris Harrison, "The Bachelor" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. The season 14 pickup of "The Bachelorette" comes in advance of the 13th season premiere, on MONDAY, MAY 22 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), where fan-favorite Rachel Lindsay will continue her journey to find her happy ending.Editors Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Elan Gale, Bennett Graebner and Nicole Woods are the executive producers.Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBachelorette/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/BacheloretteABC Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bacheloretteabc/ Hashtag:"black-ish" takes a fun yet bold look at one man's determination to establish a sense of cultural identity for his family that honors their past while embracing their future.In 2016, the show received three Emmy nominations, two SAG nominations and three Golden Globe nominations (Tracee Ellis Ross won for "Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical TV Series"). "black-ish" received a prestigious Peabody Award in 2016 and the American Film Institute selected the show as one of their Television Honorees for 2015. The show swept the 2017 NAACP Image Awards' television comedy categories and won Outstanding Comedy Series for the third year in a row, Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for Anthony Anderson, Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for Tracee Ellis Ross and Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series for Kenya Barris.The series stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby and Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens."black-ish" from ABC Studios, was created by Kenya Barris and is executive produced by Barris, Stacy Traub, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Corey Nickerson. Jonathan Groff is consulting producer.Facebook: facebook.com/BlackishABC Twitter:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/blackishabc/ Hashtag:"Dancing with the Stars," which enters its landmark 25th season this fall, is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts. "Dancing with the Stars" is produced by BBC Worldwide Productions. Ashley Edens-Shaffer and Joe Sungkur are executive producers. Phil Heyes directs.Facebook: www.facebook.com/dancingwiththestars Twitter: https://twitter.com/DancingABC Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dancingabc/ Hashtag:Kiefer Sutherland stars as Tom Kirkman, a lower-level cabinet member who is suddenly appointed President of the United States after a catastrophic attack on the U.S. Capitol during the State of the Union. In this dramatic thriller, Kirkman will struggle to keep the country and his own family from falling apart, while navigating the highly volatile political arena and while leading the search to find who is responsible for the attack."Designated Survivor" stars Kiefer Sutherland as Tom Kirkman, Natascha McElhone as Alex Kirkman, Adan Canto as Aaron Shore, Italia Ricci as Emily Rhodes, LaMonica Garrett as Mike Ritter, with Kal Penn as Seth Wright and Maggie Q as Hannah Wells."Designated Survivor" is from The Mark Gordon Company and ABC Studios. David Guggenheim is the creator and executive producer. Executive producers are Simon Kinberg, Mark Gordon, Keith Eisner, Jeff Melvoin, Nick Pepper, Suzan Bymel, Aditya Sood and Kiefer SutherlandFacebook: www.facebook.com/DesignatedSurvivor Twitter: https://twitter.com/ABCDesignated Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/designatedsurvivorabc/ Hashtag:1997 was a big year for Eddie Huang (Hudson Yang). He and his family vacationed in Taiwan, he had his first kiss, grieved the untimely death of his rap hero The Notorious B.I.G., graduated from middle school with his crew of misfits firmly intact and is ready to tackle the challenges of high school. Yet, just as the Huangs are finally settling into the suburban Orlando lifestyle, Louis (Randall Park) and Jessica (Constance Wu) make some big decisions that could change everything they know and love about the neighborhood they currently call home.Inspired by a true story, "Fresh Off the Boat" stars Randall Park as Louis, Constance Wu as Jessica, Hudson Yang as Eddie, Forrest Wheeler as Emery, Ian Chen as Evan, Lucille Soong as Grandma Huang, Chelsey Crisp as Honey and Ray Wise as Marvin."Fresh Off the Boat" was written by Nahnatchka Khan, who also serves as executive producer. Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar are executive producers. The series is produced by 20th Century Fox Television.Facebook: www.facebook.com/FreshOffTheBoatABC Twitter: https://twitter.com/FreshOffABC Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/freshofftheboatabc/ Hashtag:The VCR-loving, mixtape-making, spandex-wearing Goldbergs are back! For geeky and movie obsessed youngest child Adam, his wonder years were spent documenting the hilarious and awkward antics of his colorful family. Mom Beverly is at her best when she's meddling, matchmaking and bedazzling her way through life, while Dad Murray parents from the comfort of his recliner in his underpants. Oldest sister Erica dreams of being a pop star if she can only overcome her secret love of all things uncool. Then there's middle child Barry, who's just as in touch with his emotions as he is with his sick rap skills, which is how he landed Erica's best friend and the hottest girl in school, Lainey, as his girlfriend. Rounding out the brood is beloved grandfather Al "Pops" Solomon, the wild man of the clan."The Goldbergs" stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, A.J. Michalka as Lainey Lewis, George Segal as Pops Solomon and Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg.Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Marc Firek, Lew Schneider, Chris Bishop and Adam Armus are executive producers. "The Goldbergs" is produced by Happy Madison and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.Facebook: www.facebook.com/TheGoldbergsABC Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheGoldbergsABC Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thegoldbergsabc/ Hashtag:Recipient of the 2007 Golden Globe Award for Best Drama Television Series and nominated for multiple Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series, "Grey's Anatomy" is considered one of the great television shows of our time. The high-intensity medical drama, follows Meredith Grey and the team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or-death decisions on a daily basis. They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white."Grey's Anatomy" stars Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Justin Chambers as Alex Karev, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Jessica Capshaw as Arizona Robbins, Sarah Drew as April Kepner, Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Jerrika Hinton as Stephanie Edwards, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, Jason George as Ben Warren, Martin Henderson as Nathan Riggs and Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca."Grey's Anatomy" was created and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes ("Scandal," "How to Get Away with Murder," "The Catch"). Betsy Beers ("Scandal," "How to Get Away with Murder," "The Catch"), Mark Gordon ("Saving Private Ryan"), William Harper, Stacy McKee, Zoanne Clack and Debbie Allen are executive producers. "Grey's Anatomy" is produced by ABC Studios.Facebook: www.facebook.com/GreysAnatomy Twitter:Hashtag:Murder, deception, fear and guilt are the ties that bind Middleton University Professor Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) to her long-time associates Frank Delfino, Bonnie Winterbottom and her students. But as the group struggles to move on with their lives following Wes' death, their past continues to haunt them. Relationships will be fractured, lies will spin out of control, and a shocking, new mystery will upend their entire lives."How to Get Away with Murder" stars Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning and multiple Academy Award-nominated Viola Davis as Professor Annalise Keating, Billy Brown as Nate, Alfred Enoch as Wes Gibbins, Jack Falahee as Connor Walsh, Aja Naomi King as Michaela Pratt, Matt McGorry as Asher Millstone, Karla Souza as Laurel Castillo, Charlie Weber as Frank Delfino, Liza Weil as Bonnie Winterbottom and Conrad Ricamora as Oliver Hampton.The series is created and executive produced by Pete Nowalk ("Scandal," "Grey's Anatomy"). Shonda Rhimes ("Scandal," "Grey's Anatomy"), Betsy Beers ("Scandal," "Grey's Anatomy") and Bill D'Elia ("Grey's Anatomy," "The West Wing") also serve as executive producers. "How to Get Away with Murder" is produced by ABC Studios.Facebook: www.facebook.com/HowToGetAwayWithMurder Twitter: www.twitter.com/HowToGetAwayABC Hashtag:"Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." returns with a vengeance for the fifth exciting season."Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leo Fitz, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Henry Simmons as Agent Alphonso "Mack" MacKenzie and John Hannah as Holden Radcliffe."Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon & Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers along with Jeffrey Bell and Jeph Loeb.Facebook: www.facebook.com/AgentsofSHIELD Twitter: https://twitter.com/AgentsofSHIELD Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/agentsofshield/ Hashtag:Two-time Emmy-winner Patricia Heaton stars in this warm and witty single-camera comedy about raising a family and lowering your expectations. Middle-aged, middle class and living in the middle of the country in Orson, Indiana, Frankie Heck is a harried wife and mother of three who uses her wry wit and sense of humor to get her family through each day intact. Frankie works as a dental assistant, and her unflappable husband, Mike, is manager at the local quarry and her sardonic partner in the daily grind that is raising their average - yes, most definitely average - family."The Middle" stars Patricia Heaton as Frankie, Neil Flynn as Mike, Charlie McDermott as Axl, Eden Sher as Sue and Atticus Shaffer as Brick."The Middle" was created and is executive produced by Eileen Heisler and DeAnn Heline. The series is from Warner Bros. Television.Facebook: www.facebook.com/TheMiddle Twitter:Hashtag:One of television's most acclaimed comedies returns with an honest and often hilarious look into the warm and sometimes twisted embrace of the modern family."Modern Family" stars Ed O'Neill as Jay Pritchett, Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy, Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Sofia Vergara as Gloria Pritchett, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett, Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker, Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy, Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy, Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy, Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett and Jeremy Maguire as Joe Pritchett.The series is produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television in association with Steven Levitan Prods and Picador Productions. Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd are co-creators/executive producers. Danny Zuker, Paul Corrigan, Brad Walsh, Abraham Higginbotham, Jeffrey Richman and Jeff Morton also serve as executive producers.Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ModernFamily Twitter: https://twitter.com/ModernFam Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/abcmodernfam/ Hashtag:After six seasons, the residents of the enchanted forest face their greatest challenge yet as The Evil Queen, Captain Hook and Rumplestiltskin join forces with a grown up Henry Mills and his daughter Lucy on an epic quest to once again bring hope to their world and ours. Along the way, new fairy tale characters and old search for true love, find adventure and once again take sides in the struggle of good against evil, as classic tales are once more twisted and reimagined."Once Upon a Time" stars Lana Parrilla as the Evil Queen/Regina, Colin O'Donoghue as Hook, Andrew J. West as Henry, Alison Fernandez as Lucy and Robert Carlyle as Rumplestiltskin/Mr. Gold.Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz are creators and executive producers. Steve Pearlman and David H. Goodman are also executive producers. The series is produced by ABC Studios.Facebook: www.facebook.com/OnceABC Twitter: https://twitter.com/OnceABC Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/onceabcofficial/ Hashtag:She has saved millions of lives, solved conspiracies and risked everything. Alex Parrish is sometimes on the Most Wanted list, and other times hailed as an American hero. But "Quantico" is always a thrilling, heart-stopping adventure loaded with layered, engrossing drama every week."Quantico" stars Priyanka Chopra as Alex Parrish, Blair Underwood as Owen Hall, Aunjanue Ellis as Miranda Shaw, Jake McLaughlin as Ryan Booth, Johanna Braddy as Shelby Wyatt, Yasmine Al Massri as Nimah and Raina Amin. "Quantico" was created by Josh Safran.Executive producers are Mark Gordon, Nicholas Pepper and Robert Sertner. "Quantico" is produced by ABC Studios.Facebook: www.facebook.com/QuanticoABC Twitter: www.twitter.com/QuanticoTV Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/abcquantico/ Hashtag:Everyone has secrets, and Olivia Pope has dedicated her life to protecting and defending the public images of the nation's elite by keeping those secrets under wraps. Pope's team is at the top of its game when it comes to getting the job done for its clients, but it becomes apparent that these "gladiators in suits," who specialize in fixing the lives of other people, have trouble fixing those closest at hand - their own."Scandal" stars Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated Kerry Washington as Olivia Pope, Guillermo Diaz as Huck, Darby Stanchfield as Abby Whelan, Katie Lowes as Quinn Perkins, Tony Goldwyn as President Fitzgerald Grant, Jeff Perry as Cyrus Beene, Joshua Malina as David Rosen, Bellamy Young as First Lady Mellie Grant, Scott Foley as Jake Ballard, Portia De Rossi as Elizabeth North, Joe Morton as Rowan Pope and Cornelius Smith Jr. as Marcus Walker.The series is created by Shonda Rhimes ("Grey's Anatomy," "How to Get Away with Murder," "The Catch"). Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers ("Grey's Anatomy," "How to Get Away with Murder," "The Catch"), Mark Fish and Tom Verica are executive producers. "Scandal" is produced by ABC Studios.Facebook: www.facebook.com/Scandal Twitter:Hastag:"Shark Tank," the critically acclaimed and multi Emmy Award-winning reality show that has reinvigorated entrepreneurship in America and recently amassed an amazing $100M in deals in the Tank, will feature a blockbuster lineup of guest Sharks when the business-themed show returns for its ninth season. The guest Sharks are serial entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist Richard Branson, Spanx owner Sara Blakely, Skinnygirl founder Bethenny Frankel, iconic Smartwater and Vitaminwater brand-builder Rohan Oza, and legendary baseball player and businessman Alex Rodriguez. They will appear individually alongside four other Sharks in various episodes during the 2017-2018 season.The Sharks are billionaire Mark Cuban, "Queen of QVC" Lori Greiner, technology innovator Robert Herjavec, fashion and branding expert Daymond John, and venture capitalist Kevin O'Leary.Mark Burnett, Clay Newbill, Yun Lingner and Phil Gurin are the executive producers of "Shark Tank," which is based on the Japanese "Dragons' Den" format, created by Nippon Television Network Corporation. The series is produced by MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television.Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/SharkTank Twitter: https://twitter.com/ABCSharkTank Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sharktankabc/ Hashtag:Maya DiMeo is a mom on a mission who will do anything for her husband, Jimmy, and kids Ray, Dylan and JJ, her eldest son with cerebral palsy. As Maya fights injustices both real and imagined, the family works to make a new home for themselves and searches for just the right person to help give JJ his "voice.""Speechless" stars Minnie Driver as Maya DiMeo, John Ross Bowie as Jimmy DiMeo, Mason Cook as Ray DiMeo, Micah Fowler as JJ DiMeo, Kyla Kenedy as Dylan DiMeo and Cedric Yarbrough as Kenneth.Scott Silveri writes and is executive producer of the show, along with Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar. The series is from Twentieth Century Fox Television and ABC Studios.Facebook: facebook.com/SpeechlessABC Twitter: https://twitter.com/Speechless_ABC Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/speechlessabc/ Hashtag:Season three of "To Tell the Truth" returns this fall with more fun and laughs. Hosted by Anthony Anderson, the hit series is a funny re-imagination of the beloved game show of the same name. The all-new version takes the excitement to another level, featuring a new celebrity panel for each episode. Anderson's mother, fondly known as "Mama Doris," is also part of the fun, returning as a commentator and bringing their playful dynamic to the stage.In each round, the celebrity panel is presented with three participants who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job or achievement. One is sworn to tell the truth while the others are not. The panel of celebrities have a chance to grill each participant before taking turns deciding who they think is telling the truth."To Tell the Truth" is produced by FremantleMedia North America. Jennifer Mullin, Jeff Gaspin, George Moll, Alycia Rossiter and Anthony Anderson are executive producers.Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ToTellTheTruthABC/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/TellTruthABC Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/totellthetruthtv/ Hashtag:In a two-hour special event, ABC will take the iconic "The Little Mermaid" animated feature film and intertwine it with show stopping LIVE musical performances via cutting-edge technology for an explosive evening honoring one of Walt Disney's most celebrated classics. Fans of "The Little Mermaid" and Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's Oscar-winning songs will enjoy this never-before-seen live action/animation hybrid television experience featuring a soon-to-be announced roster of some of their favorite celebrity artists, whose performances will weave seamlessly throughout the original animated film."The Wonderful World of Disney: The Little Mermaid Live!" is set to premiere on Tuesday, October 3. The special is produced by Done + Dusted with Hamish Hamilton, Ian Stewart, David Jammy, Katy Mullan, and Richard Kraft, of Kraft-Engel Productions, serving as executive producers.For half a century, Rolling Stone has remained an iconic and important voice in American music, culture and politics. Now, the people who have told their stories through the Rolling Stone lens are coming together to reflect on the last 50 years. "Rolling Stone 50" will pay homage to the brand's influence and impact through a curated journey of its most seminal moments. Live from New York City, the three-hour special television event, set to debut Wednesday, February 7, 2018, will showcase live performances, short films, iconic on-stage moments, never-before-seen musical pairings, and celebrities that have shaped pop culture, music and politics.The special is a production of Done + Dusted and Wenner Media. Jann Wenner and Gus Wenner of Wenner Media and Ian Stewart, David Jammy and Katy Mullan of Done + Dusted serve as executive producers.