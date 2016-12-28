Actress Debbie Reynolds, mother of Carrie Fisher, rushed to hospital

Actress Debbie Reynolds was transported to a Los Angeles hospital in fair but serious condition on Wednesday, just a day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, passed away, a source close to the family tells ABC News.Los Angeles police confirmed a woman was picked up from a home in the 1700 block of Coldwater Canyon Drive and transported to Cedars Sinai Medical Center at about 1 p.m.It was unclear what kind of medical emergency 84-year-old Reynolds was suffering, but her son, Todd Fisher, told ABCNews that his mother "is not OK."