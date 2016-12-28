CALIFORNIA

Actress Debbie Reynolds, mother of Carrie Fisher, rushed to hospital

Debbie Reynolds, winner of the Screen Actors Guild lifetime award, left, and Carrie Fisher pose in the press room at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 25, 2015. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (KFSN) --
Actress Debbie Reynolds was transported to a Los Angeles hospital in fair but serious condition on Wednesday, just a day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, passed away, a source close to the family tells ABC News.

Los Angeles police confirmed a woman was picked up from a home in the 1700 block of Coldwater Canyon Drive and transported to Cedars Sinai Medical Center at about 1 p.m.

It was unclear what kind of medical emergency 84-year-old Reynolds was suffering, but her son, Todd Fisher, told ABCNews that his mother "is not OK."
