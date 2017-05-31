American Sign Language production of the Wizard of Oz opens in Visalia

This interpretations of Wizard of Oz can be enjoyed by all, but caters to deaf and hard of hearing audience members. The Ruby Slipper Performing Arts Academy, Vizual Voices American Sign Language Company, and the Fourth Wall Theater Company have teamed up to bring an American Sign Language experience that captures the importance of friendship, and self-confidence.The production features 30 to 50 cast members with students ranging from 6 to 18. Half of the cast performs in sign, the other half are voice actors.Saturday, June 3rd at 6pmL.J. Williams Theater in Visalia