OSCARS

Asghar Farhadi criticizes U.S. travel ban after his film 'The Salesman' wins at the Oscars

In this Monday, Oct. 10, 2016 file photo, Iranian director Asghar Farhadi poses for his film "the Salesman" during the premiere in Paris, Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

A statement was read for director Asghar Farhadi, criticizing the U.S. travel ban, after his film The Salesman won the award for Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars.

Farhadi, the Iranian-born director and writer who was absent from the ceremony, had a statement read on his behalf by Anousheh Ansari.

"I am sorry I am not with you tonight. My absence is out of respect for the people of my country and those of other six nations whom have been disrespected by the inhumane law that bans entry of immigrants to the U.S. Dividing the world into the 'Us' and 'Our Enemies' categories creates fear, a deceitful justification for aggression and war."

Social media users reacted after hearing Farhadi's statement.


Farhadi said in January that he would not attend the ceremony in the wake of President Trump's travel ban targeting several Muslim-majority countries.

"It now seems that the possibility of this presence is being accompanied by ifs and buts which are in no way acceptable to me even if exceptions were to be made for my trip," Farhadi wrote in his statement in January. "To humiliate one nation with the pretext of guarding the security of another is not a new phenomenon in history and has always laid the groundwork for the creation of future divide and enmity. I hereby express my condemnation of the unjust conditions forced upon some of my compatriots and the citizens of the other six countries trying to legally enter the United States of America and hope that the current situation will not give rise to further divide between nations."
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsaward showsacademy awardsdonald trumpPresident Donald Trumppoliticsu.s. & world
Load Comments
OSCARS
Mahershala Ali becomes 1st Muslim actor to win an Oscar
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
Unsuspecting tourists surprised with visit to Oscars ceremony
Jimmy Kimmel tweets at President Trump during Oscars
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Mahershala Ali becomes 1st Muslim actor to win an Oscar
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
Unsuspecting tourists surprised with visit to Oscars ceremony
Jimmy Kimmel tweets at President Trump during Oscars
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Shooting at Central Fresno apartment leaves pregnant woman dead, family say
Body found near LA River in Los Feliz identified as missing 14-year-old boy
Why stars are wearing blue ribbons on Oscar red carpet
Actor Bill Paxton, known for roles in "Apollo 13" and "Titanic," dies at age 61
Stars bring social causes to Oscars red carpet
Judge Joseph Wapner, who presided over "The People's Court" on TV, has died
Oscars 2017: What to expect on Hollywood's biggest night of the year
Show More
Behind the scenes as workers set up for the Oscars
Trump says he won't attend White House Correspondents Dinner
3.7 earthquake strikes near Gilroy
Pickup plows into New Orleans crowd, injuring 28; driver arrested
Caltrans equipment failure leads to hours-long traffic jam in Fresno
More News
Photos
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
More Photos