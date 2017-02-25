While Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice had eight nominations, it was a political documentary called Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party that won worst film, along with worst director and worst actor.
The tongue-in-cheek awards show holds a ceremony on the evening before the Oscars. Past Oscar winners can be found on the RAZZIES list because, the site explains, the award show is meant to encourage acclaimed actors and filmmakers to own up to their worst works.
For instance Robert De Niro, who has won Oscars for The Godfather Part II and Raging Bull, was nominated for a RAZZIE this year for Dirty Grandpa.
"The $4.97 gold spray-painted Razzie Award is handed out to otherwise great talent who should know better than to associate their name with sub-par projects," reads the awards' Twitter bio.
The Razzies released a YouTube video announcing the winners of each category.
Here are all of this year's not-so-lucky winners:
WORST PICTURE
Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party - WINNER
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Independence Day: Resurgence
Zoolander No. 2
WORST ACTOR
Dinesh D'Souza [as Himself] in Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party - WINNER
Ben Affleck in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Gerard Butler in Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen
Henry Cavill in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Robert de Niro in Dirty Grandpa
Ben Stiller in Zoolander No. 2
WORST ACTRESS
Becky Turner [as Hillary Clinton] in Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party - WINNER
Megan Fox in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Tyler Perry in BOO! A Medea Halloween
Julia Roberts in Mother's Day
Naomi Watts in Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In
Shailene Woodley in Divergent Series: Allegiant
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kristen Wiig in Zoolander No. 2 - WINNER
Julianne Hough in Dirty Grandpa
Kate Hudson in Mother's Day
Aubrey Plaza in Dirty Grandpa
Jane Seymour in Fifty Shades of Black
Sela Ward in Independence Day: Resurgence
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Jesse Eisenberg in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice - WINNER
Nicolas Cage in Snowden
Johnny Depp in Alice Through the Looking Glass
Will Ferrell in Zoolander No. 2
Jared Leto in Suicide Squad
Owen Wilson in Zoolander No. 2
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Ben Affleck & His BFF ("Baddest Foe Forever") Henry Cavill in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice - WINNER
"Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals" in Gods of Egypt
"Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume" in Alice Through the Looking Glass
"The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors" in Collateral Beauty
"Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig" in BOO! A Medea Halloween
Ben Stiller and His BFF ("Barely Funny Friend") Owen Wilson in Zoolander No. 2
WORST DIRECTOR
Dinesh D'Souza and Bruce Schooley in Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party - WINNER
Roland Emmerich in Independence Day: Resurgence
Tyler Perry in BOO! A Medea Halloween
Alex Proyas in Gods of Egypt
Zack Snyder in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Ben Stiller in Zoolander No. 2
WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice - WINNER
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Fifty Shades of Black
Independence Day: Resurgence
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Zoolander No. 2
WORST SCREENPLAY
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice - WINNER
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Suicide Squad
Live Red Carpet coverage begins Sunday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT with ON THE RED CARPET AT THE OSCARS. Check your local listings.