Hundreds arrive to set up stage for the Oscars

It takes a group effort to set the stage for the Academy Awards.

Hundreds descended upon Hollywood Blvd this week to set up for the 89th Oscars. To create stage for Hollywood's brightest stars, workers have to make sure every detail is impeccable.

Artist Leslie Zollo has worked at multiple Oscars and says she always enjoys being a part of the magic.

Don't miss the 89th Oscars on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET | 4 p.m. PT LIVE on ABC. Red carpet coverage begins at 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT with "On The Red Carpet At The Oscars." Check your local listings.
