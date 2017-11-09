ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Brand-new 'Star Wars' trilogy to be created

The new 'Star Wars' trilogy will separate from the Skywalker saga. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

A new adventure into the Star Wars universe has been announced by Disney and Lucasfilm, with writer and director Rian Johnson set to take the helm.

Johnson, director and writer of the upcoming Star Wars film The Last Jedi, will create a brand new trilogy that will separate from the Skywalker storyline of the first nine Star War movies to "introduce new characters from a corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never before explored."

No release dates have been set for the new films. Star Wars: The Last Jedi will premiere in theaters on Dec. 15.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentstar warsmovie newsmovieslucasfilmdisney
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Report: 5 women accuse Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct
CMA Awards pays tribute to victims of the Las Vegas shooting
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet fashion
Here are your 2017 CMA Awards winners
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Sexually violent predator released and now living in Fresno County, Sheriff's Office says
Fresno State professor to pay $17K and undergo training after censoring students' pro-life messages
Police search for woman caught on video abandoning 9 puppies in Madera
Report: 5 women accuse Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct
Man responsible for plowing into woman in Vallarta parking lot received his punishment
Thieves targeting homes and businesses for surveillance cameras newest crime trend in Fresno
FUSD and FTA move into fourth day of talks to prevent strike
Thieves hand out donuts during armed robbery
Show More
Old Cosmo restaurant demolition begins
Fresno Unified Superintendent Bob Nelson briefly addresses concerns about a strike at school board meeting
Preliminary hearing for Fresno County Sheriff's Detective ended its second day with experts finding no evidence
Woman accused of cooking roommate's ferret in oven
Madera church to get new mosaic crafted in Italy after previous one crashed down last year during storm
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting
Basilwood Farm starts AirBnB service with goats
More Photos