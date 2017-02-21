ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Untitled Han Solo 'Star Wars' film cast poses for photo

Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke and more pose for a cast photo for the Han Solo film. (Lucasfilm)

I've got a good feeling about this, Chewie. Star Wars fans have an early glimpse of the upcoming Han Solo movie with this epic cast photo.

As the Star Wars universe continues to expand, a new movie out next year will explore the adventures of a young Han Solo before the events of A New Hope. Alden Ehrenreich will play Han in the yet-to-be-titled movie, which also stars Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian and Emilia Clarke. The cast also includes Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca.

It was announced on Tuesday that production began on Monday, and a new photo was released of the cast and creative team crammed inside what appears to be the famed Millennium Falcon.

The untitled Han Solo film is expected to hit theaters on May 25, 2018.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of LucasFilm, Oh My Disney and this station.
Related Topics:
entertainmentoh my disneystar warslucasfilmmovie newsactorbuzzworthy
Load Comments
Related
Alden Ehrenreich will officially play a young Han Solo!
'Star Wars' Episode VIII gets a name
New 'Star Wars' toys, merchandise to arrive during Force Friday II
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Meet the real-life inspiration behind Oscar darling 'Lion'
Oscar nominee Ava Duvernay uses 'shock and awe' in '13th' documentary
'Bachelor' Nick gets down and dirty on his hometown dates
Diverse nominees helping #OscarsSoWhite become a thing of the past
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
2 bodies found inside burning vehicle in Fresno
Man shot after argument in Fresno, police say
Residents prepare for possible flooding after Sheriff issues pre-evacuation advisory in Madera County
Whittier police officer shot, killed while responding to crash
5 killed, including 4 Americans, in Australian charter plane crash
Trump visits African American History Museum
Man shot in neck in Central Fresno
Show More
Levee break in San Joaquin County halted, evacuations remain in place
1 person killed in stabbing in Winton
6 puppies killed in Central Fresno fire
Man killed after being hit by Amtrak train in Southeast Fresno
3 suspects in custody after rampage in Fresno neighborhood that left homes and cars vandalized
More News
Photos
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
PHOTOS: March for Life
PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
More Photos