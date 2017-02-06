COMINGUPROSES

What's new for 'Bachelor' fan favorites? Find out this week on 'Millionaire'

EMBED </>More News Videos

The former "Bachelor" is on "Who Wants to be a Millionaire" to try and win money for charity. (WABC)

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
It's "Bachelor Fan Favorites Week" on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire! Both shows are hosted by Chris Harrison, and this week a few happy couples, and a few single fan favorites will appear to raise money for a charity of their choice. It's the chance to hear what each of them is up to these days, plus watch the exciting game and hope they can do something spectacular for their great cause.



It all kicks off on Monday, February 6th with former Bachelor Chris Soules. He's playing for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. He joked with Harrison that plenty of moms want to set their daughters up with him, while Harrison responded that he gets it the other way around!



That same episode, once Soules is done playing; former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe and her fiance Shawn Booth will begin their game to benefit Pet Orphans. Let's hope there's an update on their wedding planning!



On Tuesday, February 7th, Kaitlyn and Shawn will finish up their game and make way for another Bachelorette! Ashley and J.P. Rosenbaum will be there to play for No Kid Hungry as they talk about their expanding family.



Then on Wednesday, February 8th, Ashley & J.P. are followed by former Bachelorette DeAnna and Stephen Stagliano. They are playing to benefit Saving Innocence. Interestingly enough, Stephen's brother Michael was on Jillian's season of the The Bachelorette but she found love with his identical twin when they met at "The Men Tell All" special.
EMBED More News Videos

Check out the former "Bachelorette" playing for charity!


You'll be seeing a lot of these two as their game takes up the entire episode on Thursday, February 9th as well. Let's hope that means they win big!



Bachelor Fan Favorites week concludes with Tenley Molzahn who is best known for her time on The Bachelor, Bachelor Pad, and Bachelor in Paradise! Let's hope Chris Harrison asks her about her current boyfriend! She's playing to benefit Kusewera.

Check your local listings to see when Who Wants to Be a Millionaire will air, and don't miss The Bachelor every Monday at 8|7c on ABC, ABC.com or the ABC app!

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Related Topics:
entertainmentthe bachelorthe bachelorettecominguproseschris harrisonchris souleskaitlyn bristowe
Load Comments
COMINGUPROSES
'Bachelor' Nick breaks the rules with Rachel; makes a tough 2-on-1 decision
Corrine and Taylor fight, as Raven and Danielle L. connect with Nick on 'The Bachelor'
BSB tries to help 'Bachelor' Nick find 'The One'
Who will Nick pick? Join 'The Bachelor' Fantasy League
More cominguproses
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Hollywood reacts to Lady Gaga's halftime show
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
Lady Gaga: Halftime will be 'full-on cardio'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Fresno pastor applauds President Trump's proposed end to Johnson Amendment
New England Patriots stun Atlanta Falcons 34-28 to win Super Bowl 51
The best ads from Super Bowl 51
Los Banos family arrives in U.S. after travel ban stranded them in Africa
World's Airlines Are Told It's Back to Business as Usual for US-Bound Travelers
Where the Legal Showdown Over Trump's Travel Ban Stands
Firefighters battle massive warehouse fire in Chowchilla
Show More
Police suspect victim's son involved in Southwest Fresno murder
Man dies after being shot in Southeast Fresno
Nearly 60 evacuated after Southeast Fresno apartment complex catches fire
Appeals Court Denies Justice Department's Motion to Lift Block on Travel Ban
Police investigating homicide in Southwest Fresno
More News
Top Video
Los Banos family arrives in U.S. after travel ban stranded them in Africa
Firefighters battle massive warehouse fire in Chowchilla
Fresno pastor applauds President Trump's proposed end to Johnson Amendment
Police suspect victim's son involved in Southwest Fresno murder
More Video