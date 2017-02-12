ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Celebrities voice their opinions about President Trump, politics at the 2017 Grammys

Paris Jackson introduces a performance by The Weeknd and Daft Punk at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

The stars got political at the Grammy Awards before the show even started.

On the red carpet, the musical group Highly Suspect made a political statement when band member Johnny Stevens wore a jacket that said "Impeach" across the back.

Ryan Meyer, from left, Johnny Stevens, and Rich Meyer of the musical group Highly Suspect arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 12, 2017.


The references to President Donald Trump and his politics continued when the ceremony began.

During his opening monologue, host James Corden rapped about what to expect from the night and encouraged musicians to live it up, saying, "With President Trump, we don't know what comes next."
While presenting the award for Best New Artist, Jennifer Lopez said that artists' voices are needed now.


"At this particular point in history, our voices are needed more than ever," she said. She then quoted Toni Morrison: "This is precisely the time when artists go to work. There is no time for despair, no place for self-pity, no need for silence, no room for fear. We speak, we write, we do language. That is how civilizations heal."

Paris Jackson then took the stage to introduce The Weeknd, and she started by saying, "We could really use this kind of excitement at a pipeline protest," in reference to the protests against the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline.
Related Topics:
entertainmentpoliticsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpdakota access pipelinejennifer lopezgrammy awardaward showsOscarsacademy awardscelebritymusic
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
See the Grammys winners and nominees
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau dies at age 76
PHOTOS: Celebrities at Disneyland
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Officials order evacuation of residents near Oroville Dam
Mobile home park residents fear repeat of devastating '97 flood in Madera County
Cat House on the Kings looking for community help after abandoned pets dumped near property
Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau dies at age 76
Los Banos community holds homecoming for family affected by temporary travel ban
Oroville Dam's emergency spillway utilized for first time in 48-year history
Flash flooding soaks Le Grand neighborhoods
Show More
18-year-old arrested in connection with Fresno's latest murder also suspect in another murder
Merced Police investigating officer involved shooting that sends suspect to hospital
Immigration raids net 160 arrests throughout SoCal, ICE says
8 Coalinga State Hospital patients arrested for child pornography possession
New flooding concerns prompt more evacuation warnings in Madera County
More News
Photos
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
PHOTOS: March for Life
PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
More Photos