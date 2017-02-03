OSCARS

Celebs recount 'surreal' 1st red carpet experiences

EMBED </>More News Videos

While many actors are naturals in front of the camera when they're on set, walking the carpet is a whole other thing -- and everybody remembers their first. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES --
While many actors are naturals in front of the camera when they're on set, walking the carpet is a whole other thing -- and everybody remembers their first.

The lights, the cameras, the questions: It's a lot to take in.

"The first carpet I ever walked was probably for my first film, which was quite a big success, at the Berlin Film Festival. I just remember all the flashing cameras and stuff. It was strange and surreal," said actor Riz Ahmed, who recently appeared in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"

Just last month, Australian actress Ruby Rose experienced her first big Hollywood red carpet for the movie xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

"There were performances and thousands of people, and they literally shut down the street and I was like, 'This is a red carpet?' Because in Australia we just go into the cinema and there's a little red carpet and a photo wall -- that's what I was expecting," she shared. "We got helicopters and flames and I was like, 'What is this? This is like a movie in itself.'"

And then, of course, there's what to wear. Oscar nominee Natalie Portman has top designers dressing her when she walks the red carpet now, but it wasn't always that way.

"My first red carpet was the premiere of "The Professional" when I was 13, and my mom bought me a cow print, fake-fur jacket that I wore on the red carpet with my hair slicked back. It was a very exciting moment," Portman, nominated for best actress in the film "Jackie," joked.

"The very first time I walked the red carpet was for the "Beverly Hills Cop" premiere. I remember I had on a glitter, stupid jacket with glitter all on it like a maniac...," laughed actor and comedian Eddie Murphy.

Don't' miss the 89th Academy Awards on ABC Sunday, Feb. 26.
Related Topics:
entertainmenthollywood wrapaward showsOscarsactorred carpet fashioncelebrity
Load Comments
OSCARS
An Oscar win for Lin-Manuel Miranda would be historic
Oscars red carpet: the world's biggest fashion show
Celebs get political at the SAG Awards
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
See the Easter eggs in every Pixar movie
Little girl's costume change wows Disney World's Gaston
STOP THE WORLD! Beyonce's having twins
An Oscar win for Lin-Manuel Miranda would be historic
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Livingstone's arson suspect faces kidnapping, other charges in Kings County
Rumors of mass ICE raids in Fresno found false, officials work to calm fears
2 Visalia men accused with lacing food with meth
US hits 13 people, dozen companies in new Iran sanctions
Arrest made in Downtown Fresno fatal hit and run
Fresno City Council passes rental housing improvement act to deal with slum housing
Family of Kerman man killed by drunk driver trying to cope with deep and sudden loss
Show More
Valley ag industry impressed by snowpack results, hopeful for more surface water
Los Banos father and daughter stuck in east Africa still unable to board a flight home
Lee Brand: No clear definition for sanctuary cities
California snowpack at drought-busting 173 percent of average in Sierra Nevada, most since 1995
Probation report provides new details in Cecilia Cabrera case
More News
Top Video
Livingstone's arson suspect faces kidnapping, other charges in Kings County
2 Visalia men accused with lacing food with meth
Rumors of mass ICE raids in Fresno found false, officials work to calm fears
Arrest made in Downtown Fresno fatal hit and run
More Video