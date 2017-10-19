HALLOWEEN

ABC's Halloween line-up begins with 'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown'

(ABC)

It's time for Halloween specials, Charlie Brown!

ABC's Halloween programming kicks off Thursday night with the 1966 special, It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown! followed by the Toy Story Halloween special. After that comes a host of frightful and delightful Halloween specials for your favorite ABC comedies and other programs, including Dancing with the Stars.

Here's the full line-up:

THURSDAY, OCT. 19

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

Toy Story OF TERROR!, 8:30 p.m. ET | 7:30 p.m. CT

SUNDAY, OCT. 22

America's Funniest Home Videos, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

MONDAY, OCT. 23

The Chew, 1 p.m. ET| 12 p.m. CT (with Halloween episodes running every weekday after)

TUESDAY, OCT. 24

The Middle, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

Fresh Off the Boat, 8:30 p.m. ET | 7:30 p.m. CT

black-ish, 9 p.m. ET | 8 p.m. CT

The Mayor, 9:30 p.m. ET | 8:30 p.m. CT

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 25

The Goldbergs, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

Speechless, 8:30 p.m. ET | 7:30 pm. CT

Modern Family, 9 p.m. ET | 8 p.m. CT

American Housewife, 9:31 p.m. ET | 8:31 p.m. CT

SUNDAY, OCT. 29

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (with bonus cartoon You're Not Elected, Charlie Brown), 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

MONDAY, OCT. 30

Dancing with the Stars, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

TUESDAY, OCT. 31

The Chew's Halloween Bash 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney-Pixar Studios, ABC and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmenttelevisionhalloweenABCthe chewdancing with the starsblack'ishthe goldbergsmodern familyfresh off the boat
Load Comments
Related
Freeform's '13 Nights of Halloween' schedule
HALLOWEEN
Halloween decorations mark 'death' of trends
See how people dressed up for Halloween through the decades
Sassy Siri can help you choose a Halloween costume
Can you guess these favorite Halloween treats?
More halloween
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
David Letterman returns to late-night
Han Solo Star Wars spinoff gets a name
'Dancing with the Stars' does Disney
Google Doodle honors late Tejano star Selena
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Former Fresno Adventist Academy teacher arrested on child molestation charges
Authorities released the name of the suspect shot and killed by Atwater police
New bill requires bartenders to receive training to help reduce drunk driving accidents
Video shows suspects firing rifles during carjacking in Texas
AB 326 requires salon professionals to recognize signs of domestic violence and abuse
Fresno man is caught in the wrong place at the wrong time
Former president of Mexico spoke out against the border wall and trumps anti trade agenda
Suspects accused of killing a Fresno barber pleaded 'not guilty' in court
Show More
Palmdale boy was forced to eat cat feces, brother testifies
Higher Ed: University offers marijuana degree
Police say the suspect in a Maryland office park shooting where 3 people were killed has been apprehended
Charred remains at Clovis shopping center, investigators look for clues
Lindsay High School student dies in crash on 'Todds Hill'
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting
Basilwood Farm starts AirBnB service with goats
PHOTOS: Irma's devastation
More Photos