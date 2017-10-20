HALLOWEEN

ABC's Halloween schedule begins with 'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown'

(ABC)

It's time for Halloween specials, Charlie Brown!

ABC's Halloween programming kicked off Thursday night with the 1966 special, It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown! followed by the Toy Story Halloween special. After that comes a host of frightful and delightful Halloween specials for your favorite ABC comedies and other programs, including Dancing with the Stars.

THURSDAY, OCT. 19

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

Toy Story OF TERROR!, 8:30 p.m. ET | 7:30 p.m. CT

SUNDAY, OCT. 22

America's Funniest Home Videos, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

MONDAY, OCT. 23

The Chew, 1 p.m. ET| 12 p.m. CT (with Halloween episodes running every weekday after)

TUESDAY, OCT. 24

The Middle, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

Fresh Off the Boat, 8:30 p.m. ET | 7:30 p.m. CT

black-ish, 9 p.m. ET | 8 p.m. CT

The Mayor, 9:30 p.m. ET | 8:30 p.m. CT

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 25

The Goldbergs, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

Speechless, 8:30 p.m. ET | 7:30 pm. CT

Modern Family, 9 p.m. ET | 8 p.m. CT

American Housewife, 9:31 p.m. ET | 8:31 p.m. CT

SUNDAY, OCT. 29

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (with bonus cartoon You're Not Elected, Charlie Brown), 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

MONDAY, OCT. 30

Dancing with the Stars, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

TUESDAY, OCT. 31

The Chew's Halloween Bash 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney-Pixar Studios, ABC and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmenttelevisionhalloweenABCthe chewdancing with the starsblack'ishthe goldbergsmodern familyfresh off the boat
Load Comments
Related
Freeform's '13 Nights of Halloween' schedule
HALLOWEEN
Halloween phobias you might have
Halloween decorations mark 'death' of trends
See how people dressed up for Halloween through the decades
Sassy Siri can help you choose a Halloween costume
More halloween
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Lupita Nyong'o recalls Weinstein's alleged abuses
Children in Hanford have a new interactive place to learn
Your Weekend
David Letterman returns to late-night
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Dos Palos woman says a calling from a satanic practice lead her to stab her mother to death
Man arrested in front of Southwest Fresno Burger King for selling guns
Fresno activist accused of vandalizing Fulton Street days before grand opening
Police search for suspects connected to burglary of Central Fresno store
Former Valley teacher arrested for child molestation
Tulare County creates high risk team to prevent deadly domestic violence incidents
Dodgers return to World Series for first time since 1988
Downtown Fresno plays big role in Fresno's long-shot bid to become Amazon's second headquarters
Show More
Mom of 2-year-old girl hurt by bull: She was 'covered in blood'
Estimated California wildfire losses top $1 billion, insurance commissioner says
Tulare County judge sentenced a South Valley teen for pulling the trigger in a drive by shooting
Small brush fire causes traffic problems in Oakhurst
Former Fresno Adventist Academy teacher arrested on child molestation charges
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting
Basilwood Farm starts AirBnB service with goats
PHOTOS: Irma's devastation
More Photos