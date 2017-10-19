MUSEUMS

Children in Hanford have a new interactive place to learn

Stories and learning come to life at the children's storybook garden and museum. (KFSN)

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) --
Stories and learning come to life at the Children's Storybook Garden and Museum.

"We can bring them right over to the garden read that book about the three little pigs and then we can do a little engineering and design," said Meaghan Hahn.

Hahn is one of the teachers at the garden in Hanford.

It features 14 different areas showcasing stories like Charlotte's Web and Dinosaurs.

Gardens are placed around peter rabbits home and on the grounds. Founder Judy wait says she was inspired to bring a garden and learning to kids in the Valley.

"But the inner city children they don't have these experiences and they would take a bulb and just hold it to their hearts and they were just hungry for this kind of thing," said Judy Wait.

Wait is happy to see the first phase of the museum and garden nearly completed.

Already they have had dozens of field trips where they read, learn and even take a plant home.

"It's a really great place for them to not only come and run around and be active and use that energy that they store all day but it's also a place for them to be creative and learn something while they're having fun," said Hahn.

The Victorian house serves as a learning classroom and was donated by a local rancher. Dozens of volunteers have come together to make this story a reality.

"I think that was our passion to do this and provide this and everybody who joined us feel the same way. It's just a blessing," said Wait.

The community has come together to raise almost half of its $2 million goal and everything has been built by volunteers.

Children can experience some of these stories like the little red hen come to life. The grounds are open Saturday and Sunday afternoons to the public. The grand opening is November 18th.
