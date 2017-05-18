Chowchilla-Madera County Fair kicks off

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=2008191" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 2017 markes 71 years for the Chowchilla-Madera County Fair.

2017 marks 71 years for the Chowchilla-Madera County Fair.This year's theme is "Sow it, grow it and show it" -- celebrating all the Valley has to offer.THURSDAY- Buddy Day! Buy one carnival unlimited ride wristband, get one FREE! *Onsite sales only. Advance Sale Coupons cannot be exchanged for 2 wristbands.FRIDAY- Kids Day! Kids 12 and under FREE until 5pm. There will be a canned food drive, bring three canned food items and receive FREE general admission into the Fair from noon - 4pm.SATURDAY- Spring Festival deep pit BBQ lunch 11:30am-2pm - $10 gets you admission into the Fair and your BBQ lunch!Adults...........................$8.00Seniors 62 and older......$5.00Child ages 6-12.............$5.00Child ages 5 and under...FREEGrandstand Events AdmissionAges 6 and older...........$8.00Ages 5 and under...........FREE