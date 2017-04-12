ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Comedian Charlie Murphy dies at 57 after battle with leukemia

EMBED </>More News Videos

File video shows comedian Charlie Murphy greeting fans in New York in March 2012. (WireImage House via Getty)

Charlie Murphy, older brother of Eddie Murphy and a comedy stand-up and performer in his own right, has died.

Murphy died Wednesday in New York of leukemia, according to his representative, Domenick Nati. Murphy was 57.

He was perhaps best-known for his appearances on "Chappelle's Show" on Comedy Central. He collaborated with writing his brother's starring films "Norbert" and "Vampire in Brooklyn." He voiced roles in animated TV series that include "The Boondocks" and "Black Jesus."

Murphy's feature films include "Our Family Wedding," ''King's Ransom" and "CB4."

He is credited with appearances to air later this year on the TV drama series "Power."
Related Topics:
entertainmentu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Comedians, celebrities mourn Charlie Murphy
Fundraiser gives Star Wars fans a chance to win epic experiences
Want to attend the 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' premiere?
'Dancing with the Stars' celebs relive their most memorable years
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Fresno State professor apologizes after calling for the execution of President Donald Trump
Thieves steal $2,000 worth of jeans from Northwest Fresno store
Westside farmers receiving 100 percent of water allocations for the first time in nearly a decade
Highway 99 back open at Clinton Avenue after second night of closures
Melania Trump wins damages from Daily Mail publisher
Park Rangers using dog rescue in Yosemite National Park as warning to other pet owners
Secretary of the Interior coming to Central California
Show More
4 young men from Fresno arrested for armed robbery on Golden Gate Bridge
Shared workspace business expands in Downtown Fresno
Tulare teen accused of causing deadly DUI crash makes first court appearance
Former FUSD teacher's aide pleads not guilty to sex crimes with elementary student
Tax season bringing out scammers demanding money from unsuspecting victims
More News
Top Video
Thieves steal $2,000 worth of jeans from Northwest Fresno store
Westside farmers receiving 100 percent of water allocations for the first time in nearly a decade
4 young men from Fresno arrested for armed robbery on Golden Gate Bridge
UC Berkeley study shows why shoelaces come untied
More Video