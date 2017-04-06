FAMOUS DEATHS

Comedian Don Rickles has died at age 90, publicist says

Comedian Don Rickles died Thursday morning as a result of kidney failure, his publicist confirmed to ABC News.

The rep added that the Emmy Award winner was at home in Los Angeles at the time of his death.

He would have turned 91 on May 8.

Rickles, a best-selling author who was known for his regular visits to late-night shows, is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara, his daughter, Mindy Mann, Mann's husband Ed, and two grandchildren, Ethan and Harrison Mann.

Funeral services will be private, and the family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Larry Rickles Endowment Fund at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Related Topics:
entertainmentfamous deathsfamous deathcaliforniau.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Load Comments
Related
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have passed away recently
FAMOUS DEATHS
Judge Joseph Wapner, who presided over "The People's Court" on TV, has died
Actor Bill Paxton, known for roles in "Apollo 13" and "Titanic," dies at age 61
Actress Mary Tyler Moore has passed away at the age of 80, publicist says
'Star Wars' Actress Carrie Fisher Dies at 60
More famous deaths
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Trans-Siberian Orchestra founder Paul O'Neill dies at 61
Stars talk 'Imaginary Mary'
'Dancing with the Stars' does Vegas
PHOTOS: Celebrities at Disneyland
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Play ball! Opening day is here for the Fresno Grizzlies
Senate OKs 'nuclear option,' clears path for high court nomination vote
Visalia teacher takes down confederate flag after mother of student speaks up
Trans-Siberian Orchestra founder Paul O'Neill dies at 61
Couple attacked with hammer for apparently having 'fancy' boat, being white
House intel committee chair Devin Nunes steps away from Russia probe
Investigators look for suspects who used fake checks to steal from Sanger Unified
Show More
Farmers worried about farm worker shortage as the busy season approaches
Clinton overpass on Highway 99 in Fresno to close for 6 months
2 injured in Southwest Fresno house fire
Police look for suspect after 1 person killed in shooting in Southeast Fresno
Central Unified graffiti threat suspect has been arrested, booked on felony charge
More News
Photos
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
PHOTOS: Fatal attack outside UK Parliament
More Photos