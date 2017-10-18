ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'I miss wearing make-up' David Letterman returns to late-night

David Letterman appears on ''Jimmy Kimmel Live,'' during Day 2 of Kimmel's week in Brooklyn. (Randy Holmes/ABC)

Self-deprecating humor abounded during David Letterman's return to late night on Tuesday.


Letterman began by poking fun at his retirement.

"It's so good to see famous people again. Just to be out of the house!" Letterman said. "For a year, I have been looking, high and low, I am determined to find a shirt that looks good untucked. I can't find one!"

The former host of Late Show with David Letterman then told the story of how giving Conan O'Brien a horse as a gag gift backfired.

Kimmel asked Letterman if he misses his life in late-night.

"Some parts of it," he said. "I miss wearing make-up."

The appearance, which was to promote Letterman's new Netflix show out next year, was his first interview during a late-night show since his retirement in 2015, according to ABC News.
Jimmy Kimmel Live is in Brooklyn this week. Kimmel spoke during his monologue about what an honor it was to have Letterman on the show.

"David Letterman is to me what Beyonce is to everyone else," he said.

Letterman is being honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Sunday.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentjimmy kimmeldavid lettermantalk showfunny video
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Han Solo Star Wars spinoff gets a name
'Dancing with the Stars' does Disney
Google Doodle honors late Tejano star Selena
Big Fresno Fair organizers say this year was one of the most profitable fairs in recent memory
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting
Death toll from North Bay wildfires now at 42
Surveillance video captures the moments leading up to officer involved shooting in Atwater
2 aviation cops who dragged doctor off United flight fired
Ban on homeless camping causes concern for Fresno residents
Vacant former nightclub goes up in flames in early morning fire
Serial burglar facing growing list of felony charges after kicking wrong door
Flames tear through large commercial building in Clovis
Show More
After losing son in Reedley hit and run crash, parents plead for driver to come forward
VA employees demand agency to fill thousands of vacancies
Fire officials investigating fire that broke out at abandoned building in Central Fresno
Authorities say man arrested in Kings County linked to several burglaries
Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire prompts over 100 residents to evacuate
More News
Photos
Basilwood Farm starts AirBnB service with goats
PHOTOS: Irma's devastation
PHOTOS: Railroad Fire chars Giant Sequoias at Nelder Grove
Photos of the Railroad Fire
More Photos