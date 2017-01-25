ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Dick Van Dyke recalls meeting Mary Tyler Moore

EMBED </>More News Videos

Dick Van Dyke recalls meeting his former co-star Mary Tyler Moore. (AP Photo/Don Brinn)

By George Pennacchio
LOS ANGELES --
Mary Tyler Moore got her big break as a star on the classic sitcom "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and her colleagues recalled their time with the legendary actress on the day of her death.

Dick Van Dyke spoke by phone from his Malibu home and said he remembered meeting Moore when she was just a 23-year-old ingenue.

"Just, you know, classy and beautiful. But I thought, can this girl do comedy? And then I watched her. Just as the weeks went by I couldn't believe how fast she understood, grasped it, and her timing, everything, she just was born to do it," Van Dyke explained.

EMBED More News Videos

The beloved actress passed away at the age of 80.


Fellow co-star Rose Marie was brought to tears by the news of Moore's passing on Wednesday. Moore was 80 years old.

"Everybody used to say their show was like a family. Our show really was a family. Everybody cared for everybody else," Marie said holding back tears.

PHOTOS: Mary Tyler Moore through the years

Moore would go on to achieve even greater success as the star of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" in the 1970s.

She played a single career woman on the show became a heroine to women everywhere.

IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away

Her co-star Edward Asner, who played her boss on the show, tweeted, "A great lady I loved and owe so much to has left us. I will miss her. I will never be able to repay her for the blessings that she gave me."


Moore won seven Emmy Awards in her career and earned an Oscar nomination for her star performance in "Ordinary People."

While receiving the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award in 2012 she thanked the many friends she made during her storied career.

"After having the privilege of working in this business among the most creative and talented people imaginable, I too am happy, after all," she said.
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathscelebrityactortelevisionhollywood
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
5 times 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' blazed a trail
Celebrities react to death of Mary Tyler Moore
Actress Mary Tyler Moore has passed away at the age of 80, publicist says
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Fresno Mayor: Fresno will not be a sanctuary city
Trump administration mandating EPA scientific studies, data undergo review by political staff before public release
Caltrans taking advantage of the break from the storms by doing emergency repairs
Police looking for thief who robbed liquor store in Northeast Fresno with hammer
Actress Mary Tyler Moore has passed away at the age of 80, publicist says
Woman hit by car in Northwest Fresno
Man allegedly attacks family with crowbar and then sets house on fire, according to Fresno police
Show More
President Trump: Construction of Border Wall Will Begin in Months
President Trump's executive order reverses mortgage fee cuts
Fresno immigrant, refugee advocates on edge ahead of expected executive action on immigration
Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer has contract extended to 2019
2 lawsuits claim FUSD allowed sex abuse to students
More News
Top Video
Caltrans taking advantage of the break from the storms by doing emergency repairs
Police looking for thief who robbed liquor store in Northeast Fresno with hammer
Restaurant chains feeding off Fresno's appetite, local experts worry it may not be sustainable
President Trump's executive order reverses mortgage fee cuts
More Video