Drake, Cher among performers at Billboard Music Awards

Drake accepts the award for favorite artist - rap/hip-hop at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Some of the biggest names in music are getting ready to hit the magenta carpet for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards Sunday night.


Cher will receive the Billboard Icon Award and perform one of the biggest hits of her career. It'll be her first awards show performance in 15 years.

Celine Dion will take the stage for a special performance of "My Heart Will Go On" for the 20th anniversary of Titanic. Dion opened up about the iconic song, saying she never gets tired of singing it and seeing how it affects the audience.


Before their performance, Imagine Dragons will be paying tribute to Soundgarden's Chris Cornell, who passed away on Thursday.

There will also be performances by Bruno Mars, Miley Cyrus, John Legend, Camila Cabello, The Chainsmokers, Drake, Florida Georgia Line, Halsey, Sam Hunt, Lorde, Nicki Minaj and Ed Sheeran.

Here's a full list of nominees.

Watch the BBMAs LIVE at 8 p.m. ET|5 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
