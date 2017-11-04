ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Thousands of fans celebrate unveiling of Selena's Hollywood Walk of Fame star

EMBED </>More Videos

It's been 22 years since Selena Quintanilla sang her last song, but super fans from across California made sure her legacy lives on during the unveiling ceremony for her Hollywood Walk of Fame star Friday. (KABC)

By
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KFSN) --
It's been 22 years since Selena Quintanilla sang her last song, but super fans from across California made sure her legacy lives on during the unveiling ceremony for her Hollywood Walk of Fame star Friday.

The singer got her star on the walk in a day the city dubbed "Selena Day." At least 4,500 people were in attendance for the unveiling.

"Since her makeup line came up and her sister and her family are really trying to promote her more, they were finally able to get a star for her," fan Nidia Robles, of Reseda, said. "It's all over social media so it's hard not to hear about it."

Down the street from Capitol Records and the star were Selena lookalikes who lined up for blocks to catch a glimpse of the ceremony.

"She means everything to me. She is one of the biggest role models of my life," said Sienna Gomez, of North Hills.

The Queen of Tejano was just 23 when she was murdered. A life cut short more than two decades ago by the president of her own fan club.

Fans, like 4-year-old Sammi Lampa, stood in line for hours just to get a glimpse of the ceremony. Lampa even wore her favorite Selena outfit.

"It's pretty and sparkly just like Selena, and she is the best singer of all," she said.

One man drove all the way from Bakersfield with his heart on his pant leg. In a hole on the leg was a tattooed portrait of his favorite singer.

"I am Mexican, but I did not grow up speaking Spanish. You know, that's her story. She grew up not speaking Spanish either and I think that a lot of second generation people have that same connection with her," Cesar Gonzalez said.

It's a star for a woman still touching millions of people even decades after her death. Those people include actress and producer Eva Longoria, who paid her respects to a Latina who came before her.

"I'm not going to cry. Like Eric said this star is not only for Selena, it's for every Latina out there who has ever had a dream," she said.

Longoria, along with Mayor Eric Garcetti and Selena's family members, announced it would officially be "Selena Day."



Her sister, Suzette Quintanilla, said the family wanted to create a legacy for the late singer.

"Selena said the goal isn't to live forever but to create something that will. And I think tonight is a perfect testament of that," she said.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrityhollywood walk of famemusic newsmusicHollywoodLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Actor Brad Bufanda dead after jumping from LA building
Don't miss your favorite movies on '25 Days of Christmas'
Kristen Bell admits she's never sent a Christmas card
In a social media post, Disney quietly announces Beyonce' will be in 'The Lion King'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Amber Alert: 2-month-old found safe, suspect in custody
Fresno Unified is preparing for a possible teacher's strike
Fresno Police searching for gunman responsible for killing father of 11 children
Actor Lou Diamond Phillips charged with DWI in Texas
Trump calls no jail time for Bergdahl a 'total disgrace'
Police made an arrest and seized almost 1,000 marijuana plants at a home in Los Banos
Tulare County community meeting to address winter threats after Pier Fire
Registered sex offender sentenced to 16 years in prison for attempted kidnapping
Show More
Actor Brad Bufanda dead after jumping from LA building
VIDEO: New furniture set delivered safely to front porch, then a suspect stepped in
Thieves in San Francisco steal 300 iPhone X's out of UPS truck
What is the green mile?
Judge rules that Bowe Bergdahl should serve no prison time for walking off his Afghanistan post
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Fresno Police searching for gunman responsible for killing father of 11 children
Fresno Unified is preparing for a possible teacher's strike
Police made an arrest and seized almost 1,000 marijuana plants at a home in Los Banos
More Video