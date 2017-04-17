ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Charlie Chaplin fans dress up as actor on his 128th birthday

Over 660 Charlie Chaplin fans dressed up as the actor's memorable "Tramp" character in honor of what would be his 128th birthday. (Chaplin's World)

Hundreds of Charlie Chaplin fans dressed up as one of the film star's most iconic characters on what would have been his 128th birthday.

The event took place on Sunday, April 16, and was organized by Chaplin's World, a museum dedicated to Chaplin in Corsier-sur-Vevey, Switzerland. A whopping 662 fans dressed up as Chaplin's "Tramp" character, notable for his hat, jacket and iconic mustache.
