ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Former President Bush on laughing at yourself

(Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube)

Former President George W. Bush stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night to promote his new book, and while he was there, he spoke about the importance of laughing at yourself.

"I love humor," he said, "and the best humor is when you make fun of yourself."

Kimmel replied, "Well, tell that to the president," which made Bush laugh.



Bush said he was never bothered by people doing impressions of him. He said he enjoyed doing White House Correspondents Dinners and even worked with one of his favorite impersonators for one of the dinners.

And Bush proved that he loves to laugh at himself throughout his conversation with Kimmel. He said of a self portrait of him in the shower, "I kind of used my imagination. You can see, I made my muscles a little bigger."

When asked if he was at some point able to laugh about the 2006 incident when Vice President Dick Cheney accidentally shot a friend in the face while hunting, he said he had.

"Every time Cheney would come in, a lot of people would yell 'Duck'," he remembered.

Kimmel also grilled Bush on pop culture, which he admitted he does not follow closely. He said he did not know that Beyonce is pregnant, but does know about the Oscars best picture mix-up, saying, "I watched the replay."

The proceeds from Bush's book, Portraits of Courage, benefit veterans' programs.
Related Topics:
entertainmentgeorge w. bushpoliticsfunny videojimmy kimmelPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpveteranspaint
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Your Weekend
See full 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
The 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' new trailer premieres
Michael Jackson's personal photographer reveals his favorite moments
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Teen killed by DUI driver in Northwest Fresno, police say
Man in his 70's hit by car in Central Fresno
Fresno Police pull over stolen car during crackdown, find drugs, guns, and counterfeit money
Madera County mother charged in deadly accidental shooting of 1-year-old son makes first court appearance
Attorney of Fresno man accused of stabbing his therapist says he needs to be evaluated
Lawsuit filed over infant death at dentist
City of Fresno takes big step towards making it easier to walk and bike through town
Show More
Drought outlook improves but subsidence issues persist in places like Corcoran
California Supreme Court says officials' emails are public records
Report shows misuse of California money by state employees
Attorney General Jeff Sessions will recuse himself from investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election
City of Clovis to hold council election for first time since 2009
More News
Photos
See full 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
More Photos