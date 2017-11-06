FRESNO

'Fresmo' group creates hilarious 'Movember' rap

Christine Brown
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A group of Fresno men is joining the 'Movember' movement and having a lot of fun with it.

Today's big video shows us the music video they made- in an effort to join in on the serious cause.

The Facebook video is a spoof of the popular rap song 'Bad and Boujee,' but instead includes lyrics talking about mustaches and their adventures in growing them.



Their name is Fresmo and they've been around for the past six years. Each year they try to encourage more and more people to grow out their mustaches to raise awareness for prostate and testicular cancer as well as men's health in general.

This year they're doing something new as a way to create more buzz. Twice a week, the 'Fresmo' men are organizing a run which will end at Tioga-Sequoia in Downtown Fresno. Every 'Fresmo' beer sold will be donated to the National November Foundation.

Visit FRESMO.com for more information
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentmusic videofresnogood newsFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Snoring problem? Your dentist may have the solution
Woman and man killed in shooting outside of Southwest Fresno church
Valley non-profit collecting items to send to troops overseas
Police investigating traffic incident in Downtown Fresno
More fresno
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Fans celebrate unveiling of Selena's Hollywood Walk of Fame star
Actor Brad Bufanda dead after jumping from LA building
Don't miss your favorite movies on '25 Days of Christmas'
Kristen Bell admits she's never sent a Christmas card
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Fresno State's director of athletics Jim Bartko resigns
8 members of same family killed in Texas church shooting
Woman and man killed in shooting outside of Southwest Fresno church
Texas church gunman sent hostile text messages before attack
Trump says Texas church mass shooting not a 'guns situation'
Elementary school in Porterville raising money to honor teacher who recently passed away
Bill at the Capitol looks to get rid of Daylight Saving Time
New link: Gunman's former in-laws often attended church
Show More
Texas church shooter 'was there to kill everybody,' source says
2 people sent to the hospital after shooting in Southwest Fresno
Texas church gunman charged with animal cruelty
Police investigating traffic incident in Downtown Fresno
'Magic mushrooms' legalization effort clears first hurdle in CA
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting
Basilwood Farm starts AirBnB service with goats
PHOTOS: Irma's devastation
More Photos