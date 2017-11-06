'Fresmo' group creates hilarious 'Movember' rap

A group of Fresno men is joining the 'Movember' movement and having a lot of fun with it.Today's big video shows us the music video they made- in an effort to join in on the serious cause.The Facebook video is a spoof of the popular rap song 'Bad and Boujee,' but instead includes lyrics talking about mustaches and their adventures in growing them.Their name is Fresmo and they've been around for the past six years. Each year they try to encourage more and more people to grow out their mustaches to raise awareness for prostate and testicular cancer as well as men's health in general.This year they're doing something new as a way to create more buzz. Twice a week, the 'Fresmo' men are organizing a run which will end at Tioga-Sequoia in Downtown Fresno. Every 'Fresmo' beer sold will be donated to the National November Foundation.