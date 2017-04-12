Fundraiser gives Star Wars fans a chance to win epic experiences

Lucasfilm is raising money for UNICEF and the Starlight Children's Foundation with a special sweepstakes that gives Star Wars fans a chance to win some pretty cool prizes.
Prizes include an overnight stay at Skywalker Ranch, a chance to appear in the upcoming Han Solo movie, and a chance to go to Los Angeles and join Daisy Ridley and the cast for the premiere of "The Last Jedi."
Visit www.omaze.com/StarWars for more info.
Disney is the parent company of Lucas Films and ABC30.
entertainmentfundraiserstar wars
