U.S. & WORLD

Google Doodle honors late Tejano star Selena

EMBED </>More Videos

Google Doodle honors late Tejano star Selena (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Google is honoring the Queen of Tejano music with her very own Doodle.

Tuesday's Google Doodle commemorates the debut of Selena's first official album "Selena," which was released Oct. 17, 1989.

The Doodle also links to a special online exhibit featuring personal artifacts from the Selena Museum in Corpus Christi.

Selena started singing the Tejano music that eventually made her famous in her father's restaurant in Lake Jackson, Texas. Her father Abraham taught the family band and named them Los Dinos after his own group from earlier years. Selena's brother, A.B., played bass, and her sister, Suzette, played drums.

Selena was only 15 when she won female entertainer of the year at the Tejano Music Awards. She rose to stardom in the traditionally male-dominated Tejano music industry, and achieved crossover fame after her death, with the release of her English language album, "Dreaming of You."

2017 marked 22 years since Selena was murdered.

More than two decades after her death, her influence is still being felt. Her official Facebook page has nearly 4 million likes.

PHOTOS: Remembering Selena, the Queen of Tejano music

Related Topics:
entertainmentgooglemusicu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
See the most popular Halloween candy in every state
Passports to fly within the U.S.? Changes on the way
Kate Middleton dances with Paddington Bear
What stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving?
More u.s. & world
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Dancing with the Stars' does Disney
Han Solo Star Wars spinoff film finally has a title
Big Fresno Fair organizers say this year was one of the most profitable fairs in recent memory
Kate Middleton dances with Paddington Bear
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Fire officials investigating fire that broke out at abandoned building in Central Fresno
At least 100 structures threatened in Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire
Dog saves 10-year-old boy from rattlesnake in Lancaster
Brush fire erupts near Mount Wilson Observatory in SoCal
Focus on human trafficking leads police to murder suspect, life sentences
City Council approves construction of Northwest Visalia apartment complex despite protest from dozens
American flag spared from relentless fire that wiped out neighborhood in Northern California wildfire
Kingsburg High School leaders disarm staff members who had permission to carry guns on campus
Show More
One dead after a fatal traffic collision in Corcoran
Fresno moving company sends donations to help victims of Wine Country Wildfires
Big Fresno Fair organizers say this year was one of the most profitable fairs in recent memory
Merced County orchid grower: "Don't Get Pregnant or You're Fired"
Vandals deface signs along Fulton Street
More News
Top Video
Fire officials investigating fire that broke out at abandoned building in Central Fresno
Brush fire erupts near Mount Wilson Observatory in SoCal
Friday Night Football - Week 8
City Council approves construction of Northwest Visalia apartment complex despite protest from dozens
More Video