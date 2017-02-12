ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau dies at age 76

Seven-time Grammy Award winner, US vocalist Al Jarreau performs during the 62nd edition of the Sanremo Song Festival, in Sanremo, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2012. (Luca Bruno)

LOS ANGELES --
Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau died Sunday morning, according to a statement on his website. He was 76.

News of his passing comes just days after Jarreau retired from touring. He had been hospitalized for exhaustion.

The singer was surrounded by family and friends when he died at 5:30 a.m. in Los Angeles, his manager, Joe Gordon, told Ebony Magazine.

The statement on Jarreau's website read in part, "His 2nd priority in life was music. There was no 3rd. His 1st priority, far ahead of the other, was healing or comforting anyone in need. Whether it was emotional pain, or physical discomfort, or any other cause of suffering, he needed to put our minds at ease and our hearts at rest. He needed to see a warm, affirming smile where there had not been one before. Song was just his tool for making that happen."

Jarreau won seven Grammys over a 50-year career. His biggest single was 1981's "We're in This Love Together." Jarreau was a vocalist on the all-star 1985 track, "We Are the World," and sang the theme to TV's "Moonlighting."

IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away


A small, private service was being planned for the singer.

The Associated Press and City News Service contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebritycelebrity deathsjazzmusicmusic newsu.s. & worldLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
See the Grammys winners and nominees
PHOTOS: Celebrities at Disneyland
Hollywood stars recall their Oscars memories
Your Weekend
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mobile home park residents fear repeat of devastating '97 flood in Madera County
Los Banos community holds homecoming for family affected by temporary travel ban
Oroville Dam's emergency spillway utilized for first time in 48-year history
Flash flooding soaks Le Grand neighborhoods
18-year-old arrested in connection with Fresno's latest murder also suspect in another murder
Merced Police investigating officer involved shooting that sends suspect to hospital
Immigration raids net 160 arrests throughout SoCal, ICE says
Show More
8 Coalinga State Hospital patients arrested for child pornography possession
New flooding concerns prompt more evacuation warnings in Madera County
South Valley crews keep close eye on roadways
Another round of heavy rain floods Mariposa streets
Heavy rainfall causing debris problems at Bass Lake
More News
Photos
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
PHOTOS: March for Life
PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
More Photos