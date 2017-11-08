Here are your 2017 CMA Awards winners

The awards have been handed out for country music's biggest night, and Garth Brooks is once again the Entertainer of the Year.
The 51st CMA awards were held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville with Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town all taking home honors.
Here's are the winners from the 2017 CMA Awards:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Garth Brooks
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Funny How Time Slips Away - Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson
Craving You - Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris)
Kill A Word - Eric Church (feat. Rhiannon Giddens)
Setting the World on Fire - Kenny Chesney (with P!nk)
Speak to a Girl - Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
WINNER: "It Ain't My Fault" - Brothers Osborne; Director(s): Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver
"Better Man" - Little Big Town; Director(s): Becky Fluke and Reid Long
"Blue Ain't Your Color" - Keith Urban; Director(s): Carter Smith
"Craving You" - Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris); Director(s): TK McKamy
"Vice" - Miranda Lambert; Director(s): Trey Fanjoy
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
WINNER: "Blue Ain't Your Color" - Keith Urban; Producer(s): Dann Huff, Keith Urban; Mix Engineer(s): Chris Lord-Alge
"Better Man" - Little Big Town; Producer(s): Jay Joyce; Mix Engineer(s): Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
"Body Like A Back Road" - Sam Hunt; Producer(s): Zach Crowell; Mix Engineer(s): Zach Crowell
"Dirt On My Boots" - Jon Pardi; Producer(s): Bart Butler, Jon Pardi; Mix Engineer(s): Ryan Gore
"Tin Man" - Miranda Lambert; Producer(s): Frank Liddell, Eric Masse, Glenn Worf; Mix Engineer(s): Eric Masse
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
WINNER: From A Room: Volume 1 - Chris Stapleton; Producer(s): Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
The Breaker - Little Big Town; Producer(s): Jay Joyce
Heart Break - Lady Antebellum; Producer(s): busbee
The Nashville Sound - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit; Producer(s): Dave Cobb
The Weight of These Wings - Miranda Lambert; Producer(s): Frank Liddell, Glenn Worf, Eric Masse
SONG OF THE YEAR
WINNER: "Better Man" -- Songwriter(s): Taylor Swift
"Blue Ain't Your Color" -- Songwriter(s): Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Olsen
"Body Like A Back Road" -- Songwriter(s): Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
"Dirt On My Boots" -- Songwriter(s): Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley
"Tin Man" -- Songwriter(s): Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Miranda Lambert
Kelsea Ballerini
Reba McEntire
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Chris Stapleton
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Thomas Rhett
Keith Urban
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Little Big Town
Lady Antebellum
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
WINNER:Mac McAnally (Guitar)
Jerry Douglas (Dobro)
Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)
Dann Huff (Guitar)
Derek Wells (Guitar)
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR AWARD
WINNER:Jon Pardi
Luke Combs
Old Dominion
Brett Young
Lauren Alaina
