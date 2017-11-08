Here are your 2017 CMA Awards winners

The awards have been handed out for country music's biggest night, and Garth Brooks is once again the Entertainer of the Year.The 51st CMA awards were held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville with Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town all taking home honors.Here's are the winners from the 2017 CMA Awards:Luke BryanEric ChurchChris StapletonKeith UrbanCraving You - Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris)Kill A Word - Eric Church (feat. Rhiannon Giddens)Setting the World on Fire - Kenny Chesney (with P!nk)Speak to a Girl - Tim McGraw & Faith Hill"Better Man" - Little Big Town; Director(s): Becky Fluke and Reid Long"Blue Ain't Your Color" - Keith Urban; Director(s): Carter Smith"Craving You" - Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris); Director(s): TK McKamy"Vice" - Miranda Lambert; Director(s): Trey Fanjoy"Better Man" - Little Big Town; Producer(s): Jay Joyce; Mix Engineer(s): Jason Hall, Jay Joyce"Body Like A Back Road" - Sam Hunt; Producer(s): Zach Crowell; Mix Engineer(s): Zach Crowell"Dirt On My Boots" - Jon Pardi; Producer(s): Bart Butler, Jon Pardi; Mix Engineer(s): Ryan Gore"Tin Man" - Miranda Lambert; Producer(s): Frank Liddell, Eric Masse, Glenn Worf; Mix Engineer(s): Eric MasseThe Breaker - Little Big Town; Producer(s): Jay JoyceHeart Break - Lady Antebellum; Producer(s): busbeeThe Nashville Sound - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit; Producer(s): Dave CobbThe Weight of These Wings - Miranda Lambert; Producer(s): Frank Liddell, Glenn Worf, Eric Masse"Blue Ain't Your Color" -- Songwriter(s): Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Olsen"Body Like A Back Road" -- Songwriter(s): Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne"Dirt On My Boots" -- Songwriter(s): Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley"Tin Man" -- Songwriter(s): Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon RandallKelsea BalleriniReba McEntireMaren MorrisCarrie UnderwoodDierks BentleyEric ChurchThomas RhettKeith UrbanLady AntebellumOld DominionRascal FlattsZac Brown BandDan + ShayFlorida Georgia LineLOCASHMaddie & TaeJerry Douglas (Dobro)Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)Dann Huff (Guitar)Derek Wells (Guitar)Luke CombsOld DominionBrett YoungLauren Alaina