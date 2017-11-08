CMA AWARDS

Here are your 2017 CMA Awards winners

Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert are up for CMA awards. (Getty)

The awards have been handed out for country music's biggest night, and Garth Brooks is once again the Entertainer of the Year.

The 51st CMA awards were held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville with Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town all taking home honors.

Here's are the winners from the 2017 CMA Awards:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Garth Brooks
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Funny How Time Slips Away - Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson
Craving You - Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris)
Kill A Word - Eric Church (feat. Rhiannon Giddens)
Setting the World on Fire - Kenny Chesney (with P!nk)
Speak to a Girl - Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

WINNER: "It Ain't My Fault" - Brothers Osborne; Director(s): Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver
"Better Man" - Little Big Town; Director(s): Becky Fluke and Reid Long
"Blue Ain't Your Color" - Keith Urban; Director(s): Carter Smith
"Craving You" - Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris); Director(s): TK McKamy
"Vice" - Miranda Lambert; Director(s): Trey Fanjoy

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

WINNER: "Blue Ain't Your Color" - Keith Urban; Producer(s): Dann Huff, Keith Urban; Mix Engineer(s): Chris Lord-Alge
"Better Man" - Little Big Town; Producer(s): Jay Joyce; Mix Engineer(s): Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
"Body Like A Back Road" - Sam Hunt; Producer(s): Zach Crowell; Mix Engineer(s): Zach Crowell
"Dirt On My Boots" - Jon Pardi; Producer(s): Bart Butler, Jon Pardi; Mix Engineer(s): Ryan Gore
"Tin Man" - Miranda Lambert; Producer(s): Frank Liddell, Eric Masse, Glenn Worf; Mix Engineer(s): Eric Masse
ALBUM OF THE YEAR

WINNER: From A Room: Volume 1 - Chris Stapleton; Producer(s): Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
The Breaker - Little Big Town; Producer(s): Jay Joyce
Heart Break - Lady Antebellum; Producer(s): busbee
The Nashville Sound - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit; Producer(s): Dave Cobb
The Weight of These Wings - Miranda Lambert; Producer(s): Frank Liddell, Glenn Worf, Eric Masse

SONG OF THE YEAR

WINNER: "Better Man" -- Songwriter(s): Taylor Swift
"Blue Ain't Your Color" -- Songwriter(s): Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Olsen
"Body Like A Back Road" -- Songwriter(s): Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
"Dirt On My Boots" -- Songwriter(s): Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley
"Tin Man" -- Songwriter(s): Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Miranda Lambert
Kelsea Ballerini
Reba McEntire
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Chris Stapleton
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Thomas Rhett
Keith Urban

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Little Big Town
Lady Antebellum
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

WINNER:Mac McAnally (Guitar)
Jerry Douglas (Dobro)
Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)
Dann Huff (Guitar)
Derek Wells (Guitar)

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR AWARD

WINNER:Jon Pardi
Luke Combs
Old Dominion
Brett Young
Lauren Alaina

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentCMA Awardstelevisionbuzzworthywatercooler
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CMA AWARDS
Here are your 2017 CMA Awards winners
Here are your 2017 CMA Awards nominees
Photos: Eye-catching fashion from the CMA Awards through the years
Photos: 2016 CMA Awards red carpet fashion
More CMA Awards
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2017 CMA Awards winners
CMA Awards pays tribute to victims of the Las Vegas shooting
CMA Awards pays tribute to victims of the Las Vegas shooting
CMA hosts mock President Trump's tweeting
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Preliminary hearing for Fresno County Sheriff's Detective ended its second day with experts finding no evidence
Woman accused of cooking roommate's ferret in oven
Madera church to get new mosaic crafted in Italy after previous one crashed down last year during storm
Health officials recommending you get your vaccine this flu season
Gun burglaries on the rise in Fresno, suspects not only targeting businesses but breaking into homes
Man responsible for plowing into woman in Vallarta parking lot received his punishment
Toddler with dairy allergy dies after pre-K allegedly gave him grilled cheese
Ex-TV anchor says Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her son
Show More
Good Samaritan who broke up Fresno Starbucks robbery tells his story publicly for first time
Firefighters responded to boarded-up Central Fresno apartment twice overnight
Fresno Unified eighth graders took part in the district's first ever Career Technical Education Expo
Public Policy forum looks at lack of broadband in farming communities
FUSD and FTA reach an impasse over contract negotiations
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting
Basilwood Farm starts AirBnB service with goats
More Photos