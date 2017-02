This weekend Warnors Theater will be taken over by some of the best dance teams in the valley.The show will include 11 different high school Mexican Folkloric dance groups.High School Show Offs 2017Saturday, February 25, 2017, 7:00 pmWarnors Theater , 1400 Fulton Street, Fresno, CA 93721Tickets are $10 for presale, $12 at the door