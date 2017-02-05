Hollywood reacts to Lady Gaga's halftime show

I'm one of 100 million #SuperBowl fans that just went #Gaga for the Lady, & her message to all of us. https://t.co/8AoNqjwr1b — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 6, 2017

Incredible performance from my friend @LadyGaga. You amaze me ? and not just onstage. Proud to work with you to end sexual assault. #ItsOnUs pic.twitter.com/ZOva2lpAOZ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 6, 2017

I'm gagging over @ladygaga and her halftime show. She was everything. Creative and fearless and inclusive. Loved. — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) February 6, 2017

I want jumping gifs stat! Bravo @ladygaga ?? — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 6, 2017

Very few pop stars have the voice AND theatre game to crush a Superbowl #HalftimeShow like @ladygaga tonight. Incredibly impressive. #SB51 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 6, 2017

Oh my god lady Gaga at #SuperBowl was so amazing I'm dead — Clean Bandit (@cleanbandit) February 6, 2017

The world is abuzz following Lady Gaga's mind-blowing Super Bowl 51 halftime performance! After the pop songstress blew the roof off of NRG Stadium -- almost literally -- her contemporaries in Hollywood took to social media to react to a show that will surely go down in history.Take a look back at the moments from the performance that can't be missed: