ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Hospitalized babies dress up for Halloween costume contest

OAK LAWN, Ill. --
Babies at Advocate Children's Hospital dressed up Tuesday as part of the hospital's annual Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) Costume Contest.

The public can vote on their favorite costume until noon Oct. 31 on the hospital's Facebook page.

Babies at both the Oak Lawn and Park Ridge campuses will participate in the contest, which awards winning parents with a Babies 'R' Us gift card.

Last year, more than 40 babies joined the contest with parents transforming the preemies into superheroes, mermaids, Star Wars characters and even Hostess Twinkies.

The NICU is where critically ill infants are cared for after experiencing a premature birth or other medical complications. Sometimes they are there for months of intensive care.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmenthalloweenbabyPark RidgeOak Lawn
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Shania Twain guest judges on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Olympian Shawn Johnson opens up about miscarriage
Selena to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Lupita Nyong'o recalls Weinstein's alleged abuses
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Brother of Las Vegas shooter arrested on suspicion of possessing child porn
President Trump opposes California water project, spokesman says
Two men charged with hate crime after stabbing Goshen man
Nearly 50 firearms stolen from Fresno gun store
Fats Domino, rock 'n' roll pioneer has died at age 89
Dodgers off to hot start in World Series with win over Astros
Video from the scene of fatal campus shooting
FBI releases new information about man who committed Sandy Hook Massacre
Show More
Fresno Unified prepared for possible strike by Teachers' Union
New partnership with shipping port could lead to thousands of jobs in the Valley
Convicted rapist worked security at rape counseling center because of failure in state background check
Tulare County DA dog, staff spend week in Las Vegas comforting victims of shooting
Gas and registration fees to go up after Governor Brown approves Senate Bill 1
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting
Basilwood Farm starts AirBnB service with goats
PHOTOS: Irma's devastation
More Photos