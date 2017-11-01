BEYONCE

In a social media post, Disney quietly announces Beyonce' will be in 'The Lion King'

James W Jakobs
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Disney used a simple photo lineup to showcase all the actors expected to be in an upcoming live-action remake of "The Lion King".


One person catching a lot of attention on social media - Beyonce. In the screen grab, Disney lists her as playing 'Nala'.

Earlier this year, Disney announced that James Earl Jones has signed on to play Simba's father. Jones originated the vocal role in the animated classic.

Actor and musician Donald Glover will lend his voice for 'Simba' in the new version.

The 1994 animated film won two Oscars and earned $968 million at the box office.

The new movie will come out in Summer of 2019.

Disney is the parent company of ABC30.
