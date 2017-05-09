Live Broadcast
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'American Idol' is coming to ABC
(American Idol/Facebook)
kfsn
Tuesday, May 09, 2017 04:39AM
It's official:
American Idol
is coming back.
The singing competition will return in 2018 and will air on ABC,
Good Morning America
confirmed on Tuesday.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
