ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'American Idol' is coming to ABC

(American Idol/Facebook)

It's official: American Idol is coming back.


The singing competition will return in 2018 and will air on ABC, Good Morning America confirmed on Tuesday.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Related Topics:
entertainmentamerican idolABCtelevisionmusicsingingcompetition
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Dancing with the Stars' doubles the workload for each competitor
Janet Jackson 'State of the World Tour' tickets go on sale for Fresno show
Kristen Bell sings in 'Frozen'-themed promposal
Your Weekend
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Body found in canal in Central Fresno
Small town police departments across Valley hoping for much-needed funding
Visalia police arrest suspect in $10,000 check fraud scheme
Highway 99 south partially reopened after crash involving multiple big rigs near Chowchilla
Visalia woman fighting to save pet from euthanization after being deemed 'viscious'
Sunnyside homeowner killed fiancée for financial reasons, prosecutors say
Suspect identified in Minkler deputy involved shooting
Show More
Experts warn of influx of pests and insects across Valley after wet winter
Clovis CART program in jeopardy of closure
High school students to showcase advanced technical skills at first CTE summit in Fresno
Officials hope adult learning academy will open doors for Madera County residents
Family of nine loses their home in North Fork fire
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
More Photos