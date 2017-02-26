OSCARS

Jimmy Kimmel grills Matt Damon, President Trump in Oscars opening monologue

EMBED </>More News Videos

Jimmy Kimmel welcomed us all to the 89th Academy Awards.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
Jimmy Kimmel used his opening monologue at the 89th Oscars to bring a message of unity to Americans while taking several shots at President Donald Trump and his 'nemesis' Matt Damon.

After Justin Timberlake opened the award ceremony with a performance of his hit song "Can't Stop the Feeling," Kimmel took the stage and encouraged the members of NSYNC to allow Timberlake back into the group.

Kimmel was just getting warmed up as he prepared to rip into Damon. The host of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" appeared to be burying the hatchet with his longtime foe, but immediately turned the tables.

"I've known Matt for a longtime. I've known Matt for so long that when I first met Matt, I was the fat one," Kimmel said.

After the crowd roared with laughter at the expense of Damon, who is up for an Oscar for his work on "Manchester by the Sea," Kimmel turned his attention to Trump.

"Maybe this is not a popular thing to say, but I want to say thank you to President Trump," Kimmel said. "Remember last year when it seemed the Oscars were racists?"

Kimmel took more shots at Trump while addressing Meryl Streep, who received her 20th Oscar nomination.

"(She) has stood the test of time due to her very uninspiring and overrated performances," Kimmel quipped, referencing a tweet Trump sent in January following a speech from the actress at the Golden Globes.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said last week that Trump would not be watching the Oscars for "a Meryl Streep kind of moment."

Streep received a standing ovation, leading Kimmel to ask if she was wearing a dress from the Ivanka Trump collection.

Kimmel then projected that Trump would tweet about the Oscars in the morning "during his bowel movement."
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsacademy awardsaward shows
Load Comments
OSCARS
Mahershala Ali becomes 1st Muslim to win an Oscar
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
'Zootopia' wins Oscar for Best Animated Film
Jimmy Kimmel wows Oscars audience with candy airdrop
'Moana' actress keeps her cool even after getting hit in the face at the Oscars
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Mahershala Ali becomes 1st Muslim to win an Oscar
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
'Zootopia' wins Oscar for Best Animated Film
Jimmy Kimmel wows Oscars audience with candy airdrop
'Moana' actress keeps her cool even after getting hit in the face at the Oscars
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Body found near LA River in Los Feliz identified as missing 14-year-old boy
Why stars are wearing blue ribbons on Oscar red carpet
Actor Bill Paxton, known for roles in "Apollo 13" and "Titanic," dies at age 61
Stars bring social causes to Oscars red carpet
Judge Joseph Wapner, who presided over "The People's Court" on TV, has died
Oscars 2017: What to expect on Hollywood's biggest night of the year
Behind the scenes as workers set up for the Oscars
Show More
Trump says he won't attend White House Correspondents Dinner
3.7 earthquake strikes near Gilroy
Pickup plows into New Orleans crowd, injuring 28; driver arrested
Caltrans equipment failure leads to hours-long traffic jam in Fresno
Overnight crash in Visalia leaves 1 dead, 1 critical
More News
Top Video
Body found near LA River in Los Feliz identified as missing 14-year-old boy
3.7 earthquake strikes near Gilroy
Caltrans equipment failure leads to hours-long traffic jam in Fresno
Overnight crash in Visalia leaves 1 dead, 1 critical
More Video