Johnny Depp surprises patients at children's hospital

Johnny Depp surprised patients and families at BC Children's Hospital in costume -- and in character -- as the iconic Captain Jack Sparrow. (BC Children's Hospital Foundation)

Patients and families at BC Children's Hospital in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada were surprised with a swashbuckling treat: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

The kids were gathered together for a pirate-themed party when Johnny Depp showed up in character.

"I have no sword. I come in peace," he told two kids staring at him in awe.

The star of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise had sword fights with many of the young pirates in attendance, and he entertained the parents with jokes about his Davy Jones-themed skincare product.

Depp also strolled around inside the hospital.

"I didn't wake up in the morning knowing that I was going to see Johnny Depp today!" said one patient.
