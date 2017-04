Everyone's favoritejust snagged another beauty title.Julia Roberts has been named 2017's most beautiful woman in the world in People Magazine's annual list. This is the fifth time the actress has topped the list, more than anyone else.Roberts joked that she would bring up her record to friend George Clooney "in my Christmas card to the Clooneys this year." This was after it was pointed out to her that Clooney had only won the male equivalent, Sexiest Man Alive, twice.Roberts won the title for the first time in 1991, just after her first two Oscar nominations forandThe 49-year-old is married to cinematographer Danny Moder. They've been married 14 years and have three children.Here are others who made the list this year Oprah WinfreyCarrie UnderwoodMandy MooreViola DavisEmma WatsonTaraji P. HensonChrissy MetzEmma StoneJanelle MonáeAli WentworthLast year actress Jennifer Aniston topped the list. This year's full list will be available in the magazine's Most Beautiful edition.