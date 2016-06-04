ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Julia Roberts named People Magazine's World's Most Beautiful Woman

In this June 4, 2016 file photo, Julia Roberts accepts the woman of the decade award at the Guys Choice Awards in Culver City, Calif. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Everyone's favorite Pretty Woman just snagged another beauty title.

Julia Roberts has been named 2017's most beautiful woman in the world in People Magazine's annual list. This is the fifth time the actress has topped the list, more than anyone else.

Roberts joked that she would bring up her record to friend George Clooney "in my Christmas card to the Clooneys this year." This was after it was pointed out to her that Clooney had only won the male equivalent, Sexiest Man Alive, twice.

Roberts won the title for the first time in 1991, just after her first two Oscar nominations for Steel Magnolias and Pretty Woman.

The 49-year-old is married to cinematographer Danny Moder. They've been married 14 years and have three children.

Here are others who made the list this year:

Oprah Winfrey

Carrie Underwood
Mandy Moore
Viola Davis
Emma Watson
Taraji P. Henson

Chrissy Metz
Emma Stone
Janelle Monáe
Ali Wentworth


Last year actress Jennifer Aniston topped the list. This year's full list will be available in the magazine's Most Beautiful edition.
Related Topics:
entertainmentbeautyOscarsmoviescelebrity
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Kurt Russell, Chris Pratt and cast talk 'Guardians 2'
'Dancing with the Stars' does Disney
Fans dress up as Charlie Chaplin on his 128th birthday
Affidavit: Doctor prescribed meds for Prince in another name
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Gunman targeting white men kills 3, Fresno Police Chief says; 1 victim identified
Suspected Fresno Downtown shooter posted radical beliefs on social media
Witness to Fresno shooting spree recalls seeing victim falling to the ground after hearing gunshots
Suspect in Downtown Fresno shooting spree has criminal history spanning from Sacramento to Fresno
2 in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Central Fresno
Fresno State professor who made controversial tweet about President on paid leave
President George H.W. Bush back in the hospital
Show More
Fresno Police identify suspect in Motel 6 security guard homicide
Man sought in Cleveland Facebook killing shot himself to death police say
Sisters demand mom stay in prison after she is granted commutation from orchestrating husband's 1994 murder
Witnesses testify in murder trial of Visalia man accused of beating girlfriend's 3-year-old to death
Fresno State professor found dead in car in Coarsgold
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
More Photos