FRESNO

Local movie theater adds reclining chairs to keep patrons comfortable

Renovation work on all 16 theaters is now complete and the new recliners give you plenty of room to stretch your legs.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Word has quickly spread-- the long lines at the Regal Cinemas at Manchester Center are not just for the latest movies. Customers are drawn to the reclining seats inside.

Renovation work on all 16 theaters is now complete and the new recliners give you plenty of room to stretch your legs.

"Oh God, they're wonderful. I want to take them home--truly. They're great," said Karen Hayward, Fresno. "Oh yeah you lean over in your seat and your feet go to sleep."

All seats are reserved and you pick a spot when you buy your ticket. You will notice there are fewer seats so you have more room for the new recliners.

"I love the reclining seats," said Blanche Elizondo, Fresno.

The power recliners actually may be a little too padded for some movie-goers.

"It kind of surprised me, first of all they were all electronic and then they were just so relaxing and so comfortable and you can go all the way back almost. I usually fall asleep," said Robert Hayward, Fresno.

Robert's wife said she has to wake him up from time-to-time to make sure he doesn't miss the movie. Karen also brings a blanket so her legs don't get cold.

The recliners have been an instant hit.
