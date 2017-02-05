SUPER BOWL 51

Luke Bryan: I'll 'follow my heart' during National Anthem performance

Country singer Luke Bryan gave details about his performance of the National Anthem at Super Bowl 51 at a Thursday morning press conference.

Danny Clemens
HOUSTON --
When it comes to his National Anthem performance, country singer Luke Bryan isn't making any promises about how long his rendition will last.

It's a common pasttime for gamblers to make wagers about how long each vocalist's performance will be. How much a singer chooses to riff and show off their vocal chops can drastically change the song's length.

One popular betting site has users wagering whether Bryan will go longer or shorter than 2:09. OddsShark cites recent performances lasting between 1:54 (Renee Fleming during Super Bowl 48) and 2:20 (Lady Gaga's Super Bowl 50 performance).

As for Bryan?

"I'm gonna walk out there and follow my heart and follow the vibe of the room," Bryan told reporters during a Thursday morning press conference.

"I may get out there and go, 'I'm about to pass out, I need to get this thing over quick,' or I may get out here and feel really good in the moment and try to milk it a little bit," he teased.

Bryan later dedicated his performance to service men and women around the world, saying that performing the anthem is his way of honoring their service.

"I never had the opportunity to serve in the military, but I feel like a little way I can serve my country is using my voice to do the anthem and always uplift and bring some smiles to men and women in the armed forces," he said.

