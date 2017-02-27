OSCARS

Mahershala Ali graciously addresses Oscars 'Moonlight' mix-up

EMBED </>More News Videos

In the wake of one of the biggest flubs in Oscar history, Oakland born and Hayward raised Best Supporting Actor winner Mahershala Ali graciously addressed the issue in the press room Sunday night following the mix-up. (KGO-TV)

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
In the wake of one of the biggest mix-ups in Oscar history Best Supporting Actor winner Mahershala Ali graciously addressed the issue in the press room Sunday night following the awards.

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway took the stage to announce the biggest award of the night, but when Beatty opened the envelope confusion took over his face.

"You know, "La La Land" has done so well and has resonated with so many people especially in this time when people need a sense of buoyancy in their life and need some hope and light," Ali said, praising the film that was mistakenly read out as Best Picture by Faye Dunaway. "So that film has really impacted people sort of in a very different way than "Moonlight" so when their name was read I wasn't really surprised."

He went on to talk about his joy for the cast and crew of "La La Land" and their accomplishments.

Oakland born actor then described the shock, "When I did see security people coming out on stage and their moment was being disrupted in some way I got really worried."

The Northern California native shared his apprehensions about accepting the award after the mistake, "I didn't want to go up there and take something from somebody," he said. "It's very hard to feel joy in a moment like that you know, but because somebody else -- it's in front of them, but I feel very fortunate for all of us to have walked away with the Best Picture award. It's pretty remarkable."

"La La Land" went home with five awards including Best Actress for Emma Stone and Best Direction for Damien Chazelle.
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsacademy awardsaward showsmoviemoviesmovie news
Load Comments
OSCARS
Why stars are wearing blue ribbons on Oscar red carpet
Jimmy Kimmel wows Oscars audience with candy airdrop
'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars announce wrong winner
5 memorable 2017 Oscars moments
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Why stars are wearing blue ribbons on Oscar red carpet
Jimmy Kimmel wows Oscars audience with candy airdrop
'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars announce wrong winner
5 memorable 2017 Oscars moments
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars announce wrong winner
Shooting at Central Fresno apartment leaves pregnant woman dead, family say
Fresno Police say officer forced to fire gun after being attacked by dogs
Body found near LA River in Los Feliz identified as missing 14-year-old boy
Why stars are wearing blue ribbons on Oscar red carpet
Actor Bill Paxton, known for roles in "Apollo 13" and "Titanic," dies at age 61
Stars bring social causes to Oscars red carpet
Show More
Judge Joseph Wapner, who presided over "The People's Court" on TV, has died
Oscars 2017: What to expect on Hollywood's biggest night of the year
Behind the scenes as workers set up for the Oscars
Trump says he won't attend White House Correspondents Dinner
3.7 earthquake strikes near Gilroy
More News
Top Video
Shooting at Central Fresno apartment leaves pregnant woman dead, family say
Hundreds line Tower District streets for Mardi Gras parade
Pet supply store opens in North Fresno
Fresno Police say officer forced to fire gun after being attacked by dogs
More Video